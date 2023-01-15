https://sputniknews.com/20230115/china-successfully-orbits-14-satellites-atop-long-march-2d-rocket-1106335946.html

China Successfully Orbits 14 Satellites Atop Long March-2D Rocket

China Successfully Orbits 14 Satellites Atop Long March-2D Rocket

China successfully orbited 14 research satellites atop a Long March-2D carrier rocket, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) said on Sunday.

2023-01-15T08:41+0000

2023-01-15T08:41+0000

2023-01-15T08:42+0000

world

china

space launches

satellite

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0f/1089955426_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f3fac72611da19c1e5bd1682bcd679d6.jpg

The launch was conducted at 11:14 a.m, Beijing time [03:14 GMT] from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shanxi Province in northern China. According to CASC, 14 satellites include Qilu-2 and Qilu-3 that will be mainly used for remote sensing of the Earth in order to prevent natural disasters and address their consequences, for environmental monitoring and emergency management. It is already the 462th mission for China's Long March rockets, Chinese media reported.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

long march-2d carrier rocket, china launches long march-2d carrier rocket with satellites, qilu-2 and qilu-3 satellites, china's space exploration