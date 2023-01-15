https://sputniknews.com/20230115/china-successfully-orbits-14-satellites-atop-long-march-2d-rocket-1106335946.html
China Successfully Orbits 14 Satellites Atop Long March-2D Rocket
China successfully orbited 14 research satellites atop a Long March-2D carrier rocket, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) said on Sunday.
The launch was conducted at 11:14 a.m, Beijing time [03:14 GMT] from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shanxi Province in northern China. According to CASC, 14 satellites include Qilu-2 and Qilu-3 that will be mainly used for remote sensing of the Earth in order to prevent natural disasters and address their consequences, for environmental monitoring and emergency management. It is already the 462th mission for China's Long March rockets, Chinese media reported.
08:41 GMT 15.01.2023 (Updated: 08:42 GMT 15.01.2023)
The launch was conducted at 11:14 a.m, Beijing time [03:14 GMT] from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shanxi Province in northern China.
According to CASC, 14 satellites include Qilu-2 and Qilu-3 that will be mainly used for remote sensing of the Earth in order to prevent natural disasters and address their consequences, for environmental monitoring and emergency management.
It is already the 462th mission for China's Long March rockets, Chinese media reported.