Finnish Foreign Minister Says May Consider NATO Entry Without Sweden

Finland, which jointly applied with Sweden for NATO membership in May, may consider continuing the accession procedure without Stockholm, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said Tuesday.

2023-01-24T10:33+0000

Relations between Sweden and Turkey have deteriorated following the recent controversial anti-Islamic demonstration with the burning of the Quran in Stockholm. On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Sweden should not expect Turkish support for its bid to join NATO The minister also noted that the simultaneous accession of the two Nordic countries to NATO would be more preferable "from the perspective of both countries' security." On May 18, three months after Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine, Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership, terminating decades of neutrality. Their accession protocols have already been ratified by all NATO members except Hungary and Turkey.

