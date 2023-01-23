International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20230123/nato-chief-to-visit-south-korea-japan-from-sunday-1106614132.html
NATO Chief to Visit South Korea, Japan From Sunday
NATO Chief to Visit South Korea, Japan From Sunday
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will visit South Korea and Japan from January 29 to February 1
2023-01-23T11:02+0000
2023-01-23T11:02+0000
military
nato
japan
south korea
jens stoltenberg
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/10/1106388958_0:144:3131:1905_1920x0_80_0_0_c0f7eaf072a689533533c3097d69a446.jpg
In Seoul, the former Norwegian prime minister will meet with Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin, Defense Minister Lee Jong-Sup and other senior officials. He will also speak at the CHEY Institute at 10 a.m. (1:00 GMT) on Monday and lay a wreath at the National Cemetery. During his Tokyo visit, the alliance's secretary general will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other dignitaries, and deliver remarks at Keio University on Wednesday morning.
https://sputniknews.com/20220607/japan-upping-ante-on-taiwan-question-nato-expansion-causes-concern-in-asia-pacific-1096085283.html
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/10/1106388958_201:0:2930:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_59ebd16c970b66d9aa22c24a8fc31d28.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nato secretary general jens stoltenberg, japanese prime minister fumio kishida
nato secretary general jens stoltenberg, japanese prime minister fumio kishida

NATO Chief to Visit South Korea, Japan From Sunday

11:02 GMT 23.01.2023
© AFP 2023 / JOHN THYSNATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg
NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.01.2023
© AFP 2023 / JOHN THYS
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will visit South Korea and Japan from January 29 to February 1, his press office said on Monday.
In Seoul, the former Norwegian prime minister will meet with Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin, Defense Minister Lee Jong-Sup and other senior officials. He will also speak at the CHEY Institute at 10 a.m. (1:00 GMT) on Monday and lay a wreath at the National Cemetery.
Troops of the Maritime Self-Defense Force attend an inspection parade at the Asaka base in suburban Tokyo on October 24, 2010 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.06.2022
Japan Upping Ante on Taiwan Question, NATO Expansion Causes Concern in Asia-Pacific
7 June 2022, 10:35 GMT
During his Tokyo visit, the alliance's secretary general will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other dignitaries, and deliver remarks at Keio University on Wednesday morning.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала