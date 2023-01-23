https://sputniknews.com/20230123/nato-chief-to-visit-south-korea-japan-from-sunday-1106614132.html
NATO Chief to Visit South Korea, Japan From Sunday
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will visit South Korea and Japan from January 29 to February 1
In Seoul, the former Norwegian prime minister will meet with Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin, Defense Minister Lee Jong-Sup and other senior officials. He will also speak at the CHEY Institute at 10 a.m. (1:00 GMT) on Monday and lay a wreath at the National Cemetery. During his Tokyo visit, the alliance's secretary general will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other dignitaries, and deliver remarks at Keio University on Wednesday morning.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will visit South Korea and Japan from January 29 to February 1, his press office said on Monday.
In Seoul, the former Norwegian prime minister will meet with Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin, Defense Minister Lee Jong-Sup and other senior officials. He will also speak at the CHEY Institute at 10 a.m. (1:00 GMT) on Monday and lay a wreath at the National Cemetery.
During his Tokyo
visit, the alliance's secretary general will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other dignitaries, and deliver remarks at Keio University on Wednesday morning.