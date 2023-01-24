https://sputniknews.com/20230124/eus-borrell-says-russia-capable-of-destroying-satellites-in-space-1106658669.html

EU's Borrell Says Russia Capable of Destroying Satellites in Space

EU's Borrell Says Russia Capable of Destroying Satellites in Space

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Tuesday that Russia poses a threat in outer space, claiming that Moscow is capable of conducting cyberattacks on satellites as well as physically destroying them with missiles

2023-01-24T15:39+0000

2023-01-24T15:39+0000

2023-01-24T15:39+0000

military

satellite

russia

cyberattack

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/16/1094095617_0:0:1600:900_1920x0_80_0_0_50253e2efb89e81827a3d65503423b6b.jpg

He noted that there are currently about 5,500 satellites in orbit, and almost 10% of them have military applications, with many others being used for both civilian and military purposes. Borrell said satellite information was crucial during the conflict in Ukraine, keeping citizens "connected to their country and the outside world." In November 2021, Russia successfully tested the anti-satellite missile system and hit the inactive Russian Tselina-D spacecraft. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the old satellite debris resulting from the test did not pose any threat to space activities.

https://sputniknews.com/20230124/roscosmos-chief-says-russia-must-increase-satellites-in-orbit-fivefold-by-2030-1106654099.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

anti-satellite weapons, russia, anti-satellite missiles, cyberattacks on satellites