Chinese Cargo Ship Runs Aground in Southern Japan, Media Reports

The Chinese cargo ship Shin Haijo 2 has run aground between the islands of Ishigaki and Kohama in Japan's Okinawa Prefecture, Japanese broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing the country's coast guard.
The distress signal came at around 9:30 a.m local time (00:30 GMT). Nineteen crew members were evacuated by a helicopter. No injuries were reported. Strong waves and storm winds are observed in the area of the incident. Experts do not exclude the risk of the ship’s sinking, media said.
06:30 GMT 24.01.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Chinese cargo ship Shin Haijo 2 has run aground between the islands of Ishigaki and Kohama in Japan's Okinawa Prefecture, Japanese broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing the country's coast guard.
The distress signal came at around 9:30 a.m local time (00:30 GMT). Nineteen crew members were evacuated by a helicopter. No injuries were reported.
Strong waves and storm winds are observed in the area of the incident. Experts do not exclude the risk of the ship’s sinking, media said.
