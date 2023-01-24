https://sputniknews.com/20230124/chinese-cargo-ship-runs-aground-in-southern-japan-media-reports-1106636447.html

Chinese Cargo Ship Runs Aground in Southern Japan, Media Reports

The Chinese cargo ship Shin Haijo 2 has run aground between the islands of Ishigaki and Kohama in Japan's Okinawa Prefecture, Japanese broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing the country's coast guard.

The distress signal came at around 9:30 a.m local time (00:30 GMT). Nineteen crew members were evacuated by a helicopter. No injuries were reported. Strong waves and storm winds are observed in the area of the incident. Experts do not exclude the risk of the ship’s sinking, media said.

