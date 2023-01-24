https://sputniknews.com/20230124/ankara-to-hold-quran-reverence-act-outside-turkish-embassy-in-stockholm-says-turkish-official-1106637963.html

Ankara to Hold Quran Reverence Act Outside Turkish Embassy in Stockholm, Says Turkish Official

Ankara to Hold Quran Reverence Act Outside Turkish Embassy in Stockholm, Says Turkish Official

The Quran-readings will be held in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, the same place where right-wing activists earlier burned the Muslim holy book, says Turkish officical.

2023-01-24T10:53+0000

2023-01-24T10:53+0000

2023-01-24T10:53+0000

world

quran

stram kurs

rasmus paludan

burning

turkey

sweden

nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/18/1106636424_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_2ca30e9609117998e1df4e050222fb5e.jpg

On Saturday, Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the right-wing Danish political party Stram Kurs, burned a copy of the Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm after receiving a permission from the authorities. The burning of the Quran was condemned by many countries, including Turkey, whose foreign ministry called it a "vile attack" on the holy book and "another example of the alarming level that Islamophobia and, racist and discriminatory movements have reached in Europe." Erbas noted that the program will include a reading of surahs (the Quran's chapters) from the Muslim holy book with explanation and translation in Turkish, Swedish and English, according to the report."Our task is to eradicate evil and turn it into good. Muslims should always remain vigilant, reading, understanding, protecting and respecting our holy book. We must instill this spirit in our children and youth," Erbas added.On Saturday, the Turkish foreign ministry said that Paludan's action was a clear violation of Sweden's obligations under a tripartite memorandum it signed with Turkey and Finland to mend disagreements for NATO membership, specifically its clause on preventing the propaganda of terrorist organizations. In addition, Turkey unilaterally canceled the upcoming visit of Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson to Ankara, where he was expected to discuss Stockholm's application for NATO membership.On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Sweden should not expect Turkish support for its bid to join NATO after such anti-Turkish and anti-Islamic actions.

https://sputniknews.com/20230123/sweden-may-become-frontier-state-because-of-nato-bid-former-ambassador-warns-1106600670.html

turkey

sweden

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

quran reading in stockholm's tirkish embassy, sweden quran burning, quran reading in sweden, rasmus paludan burned quran, sweden authorities agreed to burn the quran, stram kurs quran burned, will turkey allow sweden and finland join nato after quran burning