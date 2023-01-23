https://sputniknews.com/20230123/zambias-president-urges-to-stop-snooping--be-tolerant-amid-unfortunate-divorce-statistics-1106615513.html

Zambia's President Urges to Stop Snooping & 'Be Tolerant' Amid 'Unfortunate' Divorce Statistics

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has reportedly called for married couples to be tolerant of each other and stop checking their spouses’ phones as it ruins one’s marriage.

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has reportedly called for married couples to be tolerant of each other and stop checking their spouses’ phones, as it ruins marriages.He delivered his comments on the issue during a meeting with traditional leaders, Paramount chief Mpezeni and chief Maguya of the Ngoni-speaking people, at the Community House. His advice comes amid a bid to curb surging divorce rates in the country. Last year, Zambia recorded over 22,000 divorce cases. The president described the recent statistics as "unfortunate." According to the figures, the average age of couples seeking divorce was between 20 and 45 years, reportedly as they got married at an early age. Major causes of divorce included gender-based violence, insults, cruelty between spouses, lack of employment due to company closures arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as lack of conjugal rights and adultery.

