International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230123/russian-embassy-in-spain-nyt-article-on-gru-links-to-explosive-mail-crimes-fantasy-1106629797.html
Russian Embassy in Spain: NYT Article on GRU Links to Explosive Mail Crimes 'Fantasy'
Russian Embassy in Spain: NYT Article on GRU Links to Explosive Mail Crimes 'Fantasy'
The New York Times article alleging the Russian military intelligence (GRU) was involved in mailing parcels with explosives to officials in Spain is nothing but a "fantasy," the Russian Embassy in Madrid said on Monday.
2023-01-23T22:23+0000
2023-01-23T22:17+0000
world
europe
spain
russian embassy
the new york times
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107828/15/1078281553_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_df5f6d95695aff42da8b24d664ca3c46.jpg
On Sunday, The New York Times published an article saying Russian security service officers allegedly coordinated supporters of white supremacist groups to mail bomb parcels in Spain. The Russian embassy also said that Spanish media were very actively promoting this article, although it did not contain any evidence. In particular, the El Pais newspaper published an article claiming "Russia Organized Mailing Letters With Explosives to Institutions," which, however, concluded "Kremlin's responsibility for mailing [letters] in Spain is unclear," according to the statement. In November and December 2022, a total of six letters with explosive devices inside were discovered. They were sent to Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, to the US and Ukrainian embassies in Madrid, as well as to the Spanish Defense Ministry, among others. One employee of the Ukrainian embassy was injured as a result of the incidents. Representatives of the Spanish law enforcement agencies said they had no evidence of Russia's involvement in the crimes. Moscow has also repeatedly denied all allegation it was behind the incidents.
https://sputniknews.com/20221130/report-spains-arms-firm-gets-package-similar-to-one-exploding-near-ukraines-embassy--1104914730.html
spain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107828/15/1078281553_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7574c6b2a0f7196e74584ab7548e9ca5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian embassy in spain, new york times, gru, fantasy,
russian embassy in spain, new york times, gru, fantasy,

Russian Embassy in Spain: NYT Article on GRU Links to Explosive Mail Crimes 'Fantasy'

22:23 GMT 23.01.2023
© AP Photo / Julio CortezA man rappels down the side of the Port Authority Building after hanging a sign during a climate change rally outside of the New York Times building
A man rappels down the side of the Port Authority Building after hanging a sign during a climate change rally outside of the New York Times building - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.01.2023
© AP Photo / Julio Cortez
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MADRID (Sputnik) - The New York Times article alleging the Russian military intelligence (GRU) was involved in mailing parcels with explosives to officials in Spain is nothing but a "fantasy," the Russian Embassy in Madrid said on Monday.
On Sunday, The New York Times published an article saying Russian security service officers allegedly coordinated supporters of white supremacist groups to mail bomb parcels in Spain.
"The main thought of the fantasy article 'Russian Agents Suspected of Directing Far-Right Group to Mail Bombs in Spain' by US newspaper The New York Times is as follows: American and European officials BELIEVE that Russian military intelligence is responsible," the embassy stressed in a statement.
The Russian embassy also said that Spanish media were very actively promoting this article, although it did not contain any evidence. In particular, the El Pais newspaper published an article claiming "Russia Organized Mailing Letters With Explosives to Institutions," which, however, concluded "Kremlin's responsibility for mailing [letters] in Spain is unclear," according to the statement.
In November and December 2022, a total of six letters with explosive devices inside were discovered. They were sent to Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, to the US and Ukrainian embassies in Madrid, as well as to the Spanish Defense Ministry, among others. One employee of the Ukrainian embassy was injured as a result of the incidents.
Spanish police - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2022
World
Report: Spain's Arms Firm Gets Package Similar to One Exploding Near Ukraine's Embassy
30 November 2022, 23:57 GMT
Representatives of the Spanish law enforcement agencies said they had no evidence of Russia's involvement in the crimes. Moscow has also repeatedly denied all allegation it was behind the incidents.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала