Projected GDP Growth in 2024: Africa vs the West

Sputnik looks at the projected economic growth figures in Africa in conditions of world energy and food crises – and compares them to the prospects of Western countries.

According to a new biennial analysis by the African Development Bank (ADB) Group, real gross domestic product (GDP) in Africa is predicted to increase by an average of 4% between 2023 and 2024, outpacing worldwide estimates.Based on the data of the African Development Bank, the continent's economic growth in 2024 will reach 3.9%, compared to 1.6% in the EU and 1.5% in the US (according to the European Commission and the Congressional Budget Office). East Africa and West Africa are expected to become the sub-regions with the fastest-growing economies on the continent – with 5.4% and 4.3% respectively. The predicted fastest-growing national economy in 2023-2024 will be Libya (12.9%), followed by Niger (9.6%), and Senegal (9.4%).

