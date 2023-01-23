https://sputniknews.com/20230123/projected-gdp-growth-in-2024-africa-vs-the-west-1106610037.html
Projected GDP Growth in 2024: Africa vs the West
Projected GDP Growth in 2024: Africa vs the West
Sputnik looks at the projected economic growth figures in Africa in conditions of world energy and food crises – and compares them to the prospects of Western countries.
2023-01-23T10:19+0000
2023-01-23T10:19+0000
2023-01-23T10:19+0000
africa
economy
gdp
growth
gdp growth
economic growth
african development bank group
nigeria
libya
senegal
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/17/1106609850_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_f27489284c1a47ea727ad4fe91320075.png
According to a new biennial analysis by the African Development Bank (ADB) Group, real gross domestic product (GDP) in Africa is predicted to increase by an average of 4% between 2023 and 2024, outpacing worldwide estimates.Based on the data of the African Development Bank, the continent's economic growth in 2024 will reach 3.9%, compared to 1.6% in the EU and 1.5% in the US (according to the European Commission and the Congressional Budget Office). East Africa and West Africa are expected to become the sub-regions with the fastest-growing economies on the continent – with 5.4% and 4.3% respectively. The predicted fastest-growing national economy in 2023-2024 will be Libya (12.9%), followed by Niger (9.6%), and Senegal (9.4%).
africa
nigeria
libya
senegal
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/17/1106609850_160:0:1120:720_1920x0_80_0_0_0ba8a5bc85793336afa651209c5a2f6f.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
africa gdp, africa economy, economic growth, gdp growth, 2024 economy, crisis africa, eu economy, eu gdp, us gdp, uds economy
africa gdp, africa economy, economic growth, gdp growth, 2024 economy, crisis africa, eu economy, eu gdp, us gdp, uds economy
Projected GDP Growth in 2024: Africa vs the West
With its young population and rich natural resources, Africa is one of the world’s fastest-developing regions. Sputnik looks at the projected economic growth figures in Africa amid the global energy and food crisis, and compares them with the prospects of Western countries.
According to a new biennial analysis by the African Development Bank (ADB) Group, real gross domestic product (GDP) in Africa is predicted to increase by an average of 4% between 2023 and 2024, outpacing worldwide estimates.
Based on the data of the African Development Bank, the continent's economic growth in 2024 will reach 3.9%, compared to 1.6% in the EU and 1.5% in the US (according to the European Commission and the Congressional Budget Office). East Africa and West Africa are expected to become the sub-regions with the fastest-growing economies on the continent – with 5.4% and 4.3% respectively. The predicted fastest-growing national economy in 2023-2024 will be Libya (12.9%), followed by Niger (9.6%), and Senegal (9.4%).