https://sputniknews.com/20230123/polisarios-brahim-ghali-vows-to-intensify-armed-struggles-with-morocco-after-winning-reelection-1106629926.html

Polisario’s Brahim Ghali Vows to Intensify ‘Armed Struggles’ With Morocco After Winning Reelection

Polisario’s Brahim Ghali Vows to Intensify ‘Armed Struggles’ With Morocco After Winning Reelection

Polisario chairman Brahim Ghali, 73, told French media on Sunday that the liberation front would intensify the “armed struggle” to free Western Sahara from Moroccan control.

2023-01-23T22:40+0000

2023-01-23T22:40+0000

2023-01-23T22:34+0000

africa

western sahara

polisario front

brahim ghali

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/12/1090023184_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_702c85e305074730aedde9b66c57f96e.jpg

Polisario chairman Brahim Ghali, 73, told French media on Sunday that the liberation front would intensify the “armed struggle” to free Western Sahara from Moroccan control.Ghali’s comments came three days after the 16th Congress of the Polisario Front reelected Ghali to another three-year term as its chairman. Ghali defeated his rival, Bashir Mustafa, by a vote of 69% to 31% at the remote Dakhla refugee camp across the border in Algeria.By 1991, the two sides agreed to a ceasefire mediated by the United Nations, which also recognized Polisario as the legitimate representative of the Saharawi people and promised to oversee a referendum on independence for Western Sahara. That referendum has never occurred.The ceasefire was declared dead in November 2020, weeks after Moroccan troops forcibly disbanded a protest encampment at a newly completed border crossing into Mauritania. Saharawi activists said the crossing would allow the illegal exporting of natural resources from the land, which were taken without Saharawi consent.Then, in December 2020, the US announced it was dropping its support for the UN-led referendum and supporting Morocco’s claim over Western Sahara as part of a deal for Morocco to recognize Israel and normalize relations. Since then, Israel has cooperated with Morocco on defense and security matters, including selling Rabat the Pegasus spyware to spy on Saharawi and Moroccan activists and journalists and so-called kamikaze drones to use against Polisario forces.

https://sputniknews.com/20211018/polisarios-brahim-ghali-vows-to-fight-morocco-in-western-sahara-until-un-holds-independence-vote-1090023209.html

africa

western sahara

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

morocco, polisario, brahim ghali, western sahara