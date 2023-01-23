Chinese people start to prepare for the celebrations several weeks in advance, and festivities often last more than two weeks. The Chinese New Year jollity ends with the Lantern Festival, one of the most beautiful and spectacular events in China.Each year, the Eastern calendar corresponds not only with a "totem" animal (there are 12 of them, just like the signs of the zodiac), but also a certain element and color. This combination gives the name of the new year, and they are repeated only every 60 years. The year 2023 will be the year of the Black Water Rabbit. The history of the Chinese New Year goes back several millennia and is associated with a large variety of traditions and signs. Take a look at Sputnik's photo gallery showing Chinese New Year celebrations around the world:
In the Eastern calendar, the year begins at a different time from Europe. Given the extent to which Chinese people have penetrated foreign countries, their traditional New Year is one of the largest and most important holidays celebrated around the world.
Chinese people start to prepare for the celebrations several weeks in advance, and festivities often last more than two weeks. The Chinese New Year jollity ends with the Lantern Festival, one of the most beautiful and spectacular events in China.
Each year, the Eastern calendar corresponds not only with a "totem" animal (there are 12 of them, just like the signs of the zodiac), but also a certain element and color. This combination gives the name of the new year, and they are repeated only every 60 years.
The year 2023 will be the year of the Black Water Rabbit. The history of the Chinese New Year goes back several millennia and is associated with a large variety of traditions and signs.
Take a look at Sputnik's photo gallery showing Chinese New Year celebrations around the world:
A dancer performs during the Lunar New Year celebration in Panama City, on Sunday 22 January 2023. Chinese communities worldwide are celebrating as they welcome the Year of the Rabbit in the Chinese zodiac.
A fire breather blows flames during the celebrations for the Lunar New Year in the Usera district of Madrid, Spain on Sunday 22 January 2023. Chinese people worldwide are celebrating as they usher in the Year of the Rabbit.
A performer looks out of a dragon mask before the Lunar New Year parade in London, on Sunday 22 January 2023. The parade celebrated the arrival of the Year of the Rabbit, with thousands of onlookers enjoying the spectacular show and Lion Dances in the capital.
