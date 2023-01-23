https://sputniknews.com/20230123/chinese-new-year-celebrations-around-the-world-1106605198.html

Chinese New Year Celebrations Around The World

Chinese New Year Celebrations Around The World

New Year's Day or Chunjie in China is the Festival of Spring, called "Nian" in Chinese. Its history goes back more than 4,000 years.

Chinese people start to prepare for the celebrations several weeks in advance, and festivities often last more than two weeks. The Chinese New Year jollity ends with the Lantern Festival, one of the most beautiful and spectacular events in China.Each year, the Eastern calendar corresponds not only with a "totem" animal (there are 12 of them, just like the signs of the zodiac), but also a certain element and color. This combination gives the name of the new year, and they are repeated only every 60 years. The year 2023 will be the year of the Black Water Rabbit. The history of the Chinese New Year goes back several millennia and is associated with a large variety of traditions and signs. Take a look at Sputnik's photo gallery showing Chinese New Year celebrations around the world:

