https://sputniknews.com/20230122/people-across-asia-embrace-lunar-new-year-celebrations-1106572697.html

People Across Asia Embrace Lunar New Year Celebrations

People Across Asia Embrace Lunar New Year Celebrations

Chinese New Year is a holiday when families reunite after a busy year and celebrate by gathering together for a big dinner on New Year’s Eve.

2023-01-22T10:08+0000

2023-01-22T10:08+0000

2023-01-22T10:08+0000

multimedia

photo

chinese new year

holiday

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/16/1106570018_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_865c60a94d7f11fc77c41747ce00b169.jpg

New Year's Day or Chunjie in China is the Festival of Spring, called "Nian" in Chinese. Its history goes back more than 4,000 years. It is the longest-awaited and longest-lasting celebration in China and other East Asian countries.Chinese New Year does not have a specific date; it is determined by the lunar calendar. It is used in the Celestial Empire in everyday life. In 2023, the Chinese New Year fell on 22 January, marking the start of the Year of the Rabbit, according to the Chinese zodiac. Celebrations in China will last two weeks - until the New Year by the solar calendar, 4 February.Check out Sputnik's photo gallery for more.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

chinese new year, longest-lasting celebration, year of the rabbit