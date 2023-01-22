https://sputniknews.com/20230122/motion-capture-gear-used-to-create-avatars-aliens-a-gamechanger-for-disease-research-study-says-1106569352.html

Motion Capture Gear Used to Create Avatar's Aliens a 'Gamechanger' For Disease Research, Study Says

Motion Capture Gear Used to Create Avatar's Aliens a 'Gamechanger' For Disease Research, Study Says

Motion capture technology that was used to create Avatar's aliens could be a gamechanger for disease research, a study showed.

2023-01-22T07:41+0000

2023-01-22T07:41+0000

2023-01-22T07:41+0000

science & tech

artificial intelligence (ai)

avatar

disease

mobility

imperial college london

university college london (ucl)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/16/1106567867_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b056de035a099ad9cbdbbdcec2a18c6f.jpg

The motion capture suits that allowed filmmakers to create fascinating alien characters in blockbusters like Avatar have been hailed by UK scientists as a "gamechanger" for research into diseases which impair movement.As artificial intelligence (AI) captures a person's movement to animate the individual, it offers a physics simulation imitating real-life motion. Accordingly, AI could be used to analyse body movements, suggested a recent study, published in the journal Nature Medicine. Developing the new technology and adapting it to the specific needs took the group of researchers from Imperial College and University College London around 10 years. In two separate studies, the scientists ran trials with the motion sensor suits on patients suffering from Friedreich's ataxia (FA) and Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). However, according to the study, the technology could be applied to track patients recovering from other diseases affecting movement as well.The tests showed that the AI system allowed to assess the severity of a patient's condition in half the time that doctors could. This aspect is particularly promising, since the sooner such conditions are assessed - the sooner a patient is provided with much-needed treatment. The researchers also stated that using such a system could slash costs of developing new drugs in clinical trials.One of the scientists who conceived the idea of using motion capture technology for disease research, Prof Aldo Faisal of Imperial College, was cited as saying:Currently, the scientists are awaiting the approval for the use of motion capture for drug trials for FA and DMD.

https://sputniknews.com/20220213/selfie-care-new-ai-medical-program-can-spot-genetic-disease-with-a-single-picture-1092977902.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230114/intruding-on-real-writing-jobs-internet-fumes-as-media-portal-churns-out-ai-generated-articles-1106311066.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

motion capture technology, motion capture suits, used to create avatar's aliens, gamechanger for disease research, diseases which impair movement, slash costs of developing new drugs, impact on diagnosis and developing new drugs, improve diagnosis and monitoring for patients