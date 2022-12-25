https://sputniknews.com/20221225/james-camerons-avatar-sequel-grosses-to-661-million-globally-through-second-thursday-1105776064.html

James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ Sequel Grosses to $661 Million Globally Through Second Thursday

Cameron’s sequel to the 2009 sci-fi blockbuster “Avatar” didn’t appear to be affected by the disastrous winter storm that threw about 70% of the United States... 25.12.2022, Sputnik International

On Thursday Canadian filmmaker James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way Of Water” shot up to a total of $661 million as of Thursday when it pulled in another $37.1 million at the international box office. With Americans unable to get to the theater due to a disastrous storm that has left 17 people dead, the film only brought in a domestic gross of $14.5 million as of Thursday.But international earnings for the film have skyrocketed with a running cume of $464 million overseas. Though the arctic storm continues to hamper Americans, the movie could reach a gross earning of more than $800 million globally by Sunday, as the FIFA World Cup has come to an end, "Way of Water" could be an alternative source of entertainment.Those high numbers are good news, because the “Avatar” sequel, which opened in theaters on December 16, will have to bring in as much money as possible just to break even, the director hinted. Cameron hasn’t revealed his budget for the film, but when asked about the budget simply said: “Very f****** expensive”. Some analysts have guessed it cost anywhere from $250 million to $460 million just to make.Cameron had reportedly told Disney and 20th Century Studios executives that the film’s budget would put movie makers in the “worst business case in movie history”, and said the film would have to be “the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history. That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.”But Cameron is not a novice when it comes to making one of the highest-grossing films worldwide. His first “Avatar” movie brought in more than $2.9 billion and ranks as the first highest-grossing film of all time. Meanwhile his 1997 film “Titanic” ranks third on that list with more than $2.2 billion. So for movie execs to choose to bankroll on Cameron doesn’t seem like such a big gamble, after all.For now "Way of Water" sits at spot number five on the overseas chart for this year, passing "Thor: Love of Thunder" and "The Batman". While viewings could fall this weekend as people celebrate the holidays, ticket sales following Christmas are projected to rise significantly.

