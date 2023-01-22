LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Lugansk Republic Using HIMARS Missiles - LPR

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, after Ukraine intensified attacks against the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.
Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russian armed forces since 10 October 2022, in response to Ukraine's terrorist attack on Russian territory and the bombing of the Crimean Bridge carried out by Ukrainian intelligence. Over the past months, air raid alerts have been sounded in Ukrainian regions every day, with many parts of the country experiencing power cuts.
Western countries increased their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation. The US and several western countries recently announced new military supplies to Kiev, including battle tanks, armored infantry vehicles and artillery systems.
In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev after Russia started its military operation in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that pumping Ukraine with weapons would not contribute to the success of peace negotiations and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict.
German Defense Minister Pistorius Says Likely to Visit Ukraine ‘Soon’
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius says he intends to come on an official visit to Ukraine in the near future.
Asked about upcoming official trips by Bild am Sonntag, Pistorius said that he was planning to go to Ukraine "soon," possibly "in the coming four weeks."
On Friday, Pistorius told journalists after a meeting of the contact group on support for Ukraine at the US airbase Ramstein in Germany, that NATO countries and their allies had failed to reach a consensus on the supply of German Leopard tanks to Kiev, but Berlin will continue to consider this possibility.
The German defense minister, who took the oath in the Bundestag on Thursday, promised to continue deliveries of weapons and equipment to Ukraine.
