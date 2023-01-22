https://sputniknews.com/20230122/ex-apollo-11-astronaut-buzz-aldrin-ties-the-knot-with-long-time-love-on-93-birthday--1106567100.html

Ex-Apollo 11 Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Ties the Knot With 'Long Time Love' on 93 Birthday

Ex-Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin has married his partner, Dr. Anca Faur, on his 93 birthday.

Former Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin marked his 93rd birthday by tying the knot for the fourth time. Albdrin went on Twitter to announce that he had married his “longtime love” Dr. Anca Faur.According to the second person to set foot on the moon, the couple had a “small private ceremony” in Los Angeles and were as excited as “eloping teenagers.”Buzz Albrin tweeted that the wedding took place on his 93rd birthday and the day he was honoured by Living Legends of Aviation.The 63-year-old Faur has a PhD in chemical engineering, and is the executive vice president of Aldrin's company, Buzz Aldrin Ventures.Moonwalker Aldrin has been married three times before. In 1954, he wed Joan Archer Aldrin, with whom he had three children. Aldrin tied the knot with wife No 2 , Beverly Van Zile, in 1975, a year after divorcing his first wife.The astronaut is believed to have first met his third wife, philanthropist Lois Driggs Cannon, at a beach party in 1985. They made it formal in 1988. Aldrin and Cannon were together for more than two decades, and divorced in 2011. All of Buzz Aldrin's three biological children, James Michael Aldrin, Janice Ross Aldrin, and Andrew John Aldrin, he shares with his first wife, Joan Archer Aldrin.

