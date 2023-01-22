https://sputniknews.com/20230122/brazil-argentina-to-start-work-on-creation-of-common-currency-this-week-report-1106582797.html
Brazil, Argentina to Start Work on Creation of Common Currency This Week: Report
Brazil, Argentina to Start Work on Creation of Common Currency This Week: Report
Brazil and Argentina will announce the launch of preparatory work on the creation of a common currency this week to boost regional trade and reduce their reliance on the US dollar, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing officials.
2023-01-22T15:45+0000
2023-01-22T15:45+0000
2023-01-22T15:45+0000
brazil
argentina
economy
latin america
currency
trade
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/15578/14/155781416_0:203:3888:2390_1920x0_80_0_0_353c1e5050c8c56940af3da60da97abb.jpg
The initiative is expected to be announced during Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's visit to Argentina that kicks off on Sunday night. The countries plan to invite other Latin American states to join the common currency union, the media outlet reported. The two nations have been in talks over the common currency for several years, but Brazil's Central Bank has criticized the idea and hindered the negotiation progress, an official close to the matter told the newpaper. However, the rise to power of left-wing leaders in both countries has eventually provided the proposal with a greater government support, the official added. According to the newspaper, this move could finally create the world's second-largest currency bloc with roughly 5% of global GDP, if the initiative is successfully implemented across all of Latin America. The common currency is likely to be called the "sur" (south), as suggested by Brasilia.
brazil
argentina
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/15578/14/155781416_216:0:3672:2592_1920x0_80_0_0_5e18345c65111490940e45af247aac07.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
brazil, argentina, blateral relations, trade, common currency, financial bloc, global gdp
brazil, argentina, blateral relations, trade, common currency, financial bloc, global gdp
Brazil, Argentina to Start Work on Creation of Common Currency This Week: Report
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Brazil and Argentina will announce the launch of preparatory work on the creation of a common currency this week to boost regional trade and reduce their reliance on the US dollar, British financial newspaper reported on Sunday, citing officials.
The initiative is expected to be announced during Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's visit to Argentina that kicks off on Sunday night. The countries plan to invite other Latin American states to join the common currency union, the media outlet reported.
"There will be … a decision to start studying the parameters needed for a common currency, which includes everything from fiscal issues to the size of the economy and the role of central banks," Argentine Economy Minister Sergio Massa told the newspaper.
The two nations have been in talks over the common currency for several years, but Brazil's Central Bank has criticized the idea and hindered the negotiation progress, an official close to the matter told the newpaper. However, the rise to power of left-wing leaders in both countries has eventually provided the proposal with a greater government support, the official added.
According to the newspaper, this move could finally create the world's second-largest currency bloc with roughly 5% of global GDP, if the initiative is successfully implemented across all of Latin America. The common currency is likely to be called the "sur" (south), as suggested by Brasilia.