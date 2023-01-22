https://sputniknews.com/20230122/brazil-argentina-to-start-work-on-creation-of-common-currency-this-week-report-1106582797.html

Brazil, Argentina to Start Work on Creation of Common Currency This Week: Report

Brazil, Argentina to Start Work on Creation of Common Currency This Week: Report

Brazil and Argentina will announce the launch of preparatory work on the creation of a common currency this week to boost regional trade and reduce their reliance on the US dollar, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing officials.

2023-01-22T15:45+0000

2023-01-22T15:45+0000

2023-01-22T15:45+0000

brazil

argentina

economy

latin america

currency

trade

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/15578/14/155781416_0:203:3888:2390_1920x0_80_0_0_353c1e5050c8c56940af3da60da97abb.jpg

The initiative is expected to be announced during Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's visit to Argentina that kicks off on Sunday night. The countries plan to invite other Latin American states to join the common currency union, the media outlet reported. The two nations have been in talks over the common currency for several years, but Brazil's Central Bank has criticized the idea and hindered the negotiation progress, an official close to the matter told the newpaper. However, the rise to power of left-wing leaders in both countries has eventually provided the proposal with a greater government support, the official added. According to the newspaper, this move could finally create the world's second-largest currency bloc with roughly 5% of global GDP, if the initiative is successfully implemented across all of Latin America. The common currency is likely to be called the "sur" (south), as suggested by Brasilia.

brazil

argentina

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

brazil, argentina, blateral relations, trade, common currency, financial bloc, global gdp