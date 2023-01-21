International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20230121/russian-embassy-expresses-condolences-over-death-of-gabons-foreign-minister-1106546279.html
Russian Embassy Expresses Condolences Over Death of Gabon’s Foreign Minister
Russian Embassy Expresses Condolences Over Death of Gabon’s Foreign Minister
This article is about the Russian Embassy in Gabon expressing condolences to the country’s government following the death of Minister of Foreign Affairs Michael Moussa Adamo.
2023-01-21T06:10+0000
2023-01-21T06:10+0000
africa
central africa
gabon
foreign minister
russian embassy
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/15/1106545952_0:0:1403:790_1920x0_80_0_0_be014dcd5861cbd2d34e9489e256ec00.jpg
The Gabonese government said in a Friday statement that Adamo, 62, died of a heart attack during a government meeting. The embassy recalled that Adamo was a supporter of stronger ties with Russia. Adamo had held several official positions in Gabon, including the post of defense minister and ambassador to the United States.
https://sputniknews.com/20230110/gabon-to-swear-in-new-vp--pm--1106201879.html
africa
central africa
gabon
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/15/1106545952_101:0:1348:935_1920x0_80_0_0_575567bfc09f7134587d28be931e89c6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
gabon’s foreign minister, michael moussa adamo, russian embassy, death of gabon’s foreign minister, death of michael moussa adamo, fm michael adamo
gabon’s foreign minister, michael moussa adamo, russian embassy, death of gabon’s foreign minister, death of michael moussa adamo, fm michael adamo

Russian Embassy Expresses Condolences Over Death of Gabon’s Foreign Minister

06:10 GMT 21.01.2023
© AFP 2023 / STEEVE JORDANIn this file photo taken on January 11, 2023 China's Minister of Foreign Affairs Qin Gang (not seen) is greeted by Gobon's Minister of Foreign Affairs Michael Moussa Adamo (C) upon his arrival at the Leon Mba International Airport in Libreville.
In this file photo taken on January 11, 2023 China's Minister of Foreign Affairs Qin Gang (not seen) is greeted by Gobon's Minister of Foreign Affairs Michael Moussa Adamo (C) upon his arrival at the Leon Mba International Airport in Libreville. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.01.2023
© AFP 2023 / STEEVE JORDAN
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Embassy in Gabon has expressed condolences to the Central African country’s government following the death of Gabon’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Michael Moussa Adamo.
The Gabonese government said in a Friday statement that Adamo, 62, died of a heart attack during a government meeting.
"We express our deepest condolences to the government of the Gabonese Republic, to the family and friends of Michael Adamo," the Russian embassy said in a statement on social media.
The embassy recalled that Adamo was a supporter of stronger ties with Russia.
Adamo had held several official positions in Gabon, including the post of defense minister and ambassador to the United States.
Gabon Prime Minister Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda poses in her office in Libreville during an interview with AFP on March 26, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.01.2023
Africa
Gabon to Swear In New VP & PM
10 January, 15:20 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала