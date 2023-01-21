https://sputniknews.com/20230121/russian-embassy-expresses-condolences-over-death-of-gabons-foreign-minister-1106546279.html
Russian Embassy Expresses Condolences Over Death of Gabon’s Foreign Minister
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Embassy in Gabon has expressed condolences to the Central African country’s government following the death of Gabon’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Michael Moussa Adamo.
The Gabonese government said in a Friday statement that Adamo, 62, died of a heart attack during a government meeting.
"We express our deepest condolences to the government of the Gabonese Republic, to the family and friends of Michael Adamo," the Russian embassy said in a statement on social media.
The embassy recalled that Adamo was a supporter of stronger ties with Russia.
Adamo had held several official positions in Gabon, including the post of defense minister and ambassador to the United States.