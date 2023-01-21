https://sputniknews.com/20230121/russian-embassy-expresses-condolences-over-death-of-gabons-foreign-minister-1106546279.html

Russian Embassy Expresses Condolences Over Death of Gabon’s Foreign Minister

This article is about the Russian Embassy in Gabon expressing condolences to the country’s government following the death of Minister of Foreign Affairs Michael Moussa Adamo.

The Gabonese government said in a Friday statement that Adamo, 62, died of a heart attack during a government meeting. The embassy recalled that Adamo was a supporter of stronger ties with Russia. Adamo had held several official positions in Gabon, including the post of defense minister and ambassador to the United States.

