https://sputniknews.com/20230121/israeli-protesters-rally-against-netanyahu-government-in-tel-aviv-1106547031.html

Israeli Protesters Rally Against Netanyahu Government in Tel Aviv

Israeli Protesters Rally Against Netanyahu Government in Tel Aviv

Thousands of demonstrators are gathering in Tel Aviv to rally against recently elected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government.

2023-01-21T16:28+0000

2023-01-21T16:28+0000

2023-01-21T16:28+0000

world

israel

benjamin netanyahu

protests

middle east

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103279/38/1032793812_0:0:5184:2916_1920x0_80_0_0_48e61677cf9b797413f5db94354d6879.jpg

Sputnik is live from Tel Aviv, as thousands of demonstrators gather to rally against recently-elected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government.People are rallying against judicial reforms announced earlier this month.On January 4, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin rolled out a legal reform package that would limit the authority of the High Court of Justice and give the Cabinet control over the selection of new judges.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Israeli Protesters Rally Against Netanyahu Government in Tel Aviv Israeli Protesters Rally Against Netanyahu Government in Tel Aviv 2023-01-21T16:28+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israeli protesters, rally against netanyahu government, in tel aviv, netanyahu government