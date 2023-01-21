Israeli Protesters Rally Against Netanyahu Government in Tel Aviv

International
RT France Head Announces Broadcaster's Closure After Paris Blocks Its Accounts
Thousands of demonstrators are gathering in Tel Aviv to rally against recently elected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government.
Sputnik is live from Tel Aviv, as thousands of demonstrators gather to rally against recently-elected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government.People are rallying against judicial reforms announced earlier this month.On January 4, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin rolled out a legal reform package that would limit the authority of the High Court of Justice and give the Cabinet control over the selection of new judges.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Israel's new government, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, was sworn in before the country's parliament on December 29.
Sputnik is live from Tel Aviv, as thousands of demonstrators gather to rally against recently-elected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government.
People are rallying against judicial reforms announced earlier this month.
On January 4, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin rolled out a legal reform package that would limit the authority of the High Court of Justice and give the Cabinet control over the selection of new judges.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
