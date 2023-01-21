https://sputniknews.com/20230121/israeli-protesters-rally-against-netanyahu-government-in-tel-aviv-1106547031.html
Israeli Protesters Rally Against Netanyahu Government in Tel Aviv
Israeli Protesters Rally Against Netanyahu Government in Tel Aviv
Thousands of demonstrators are gathering in Tel Aviv to rally against recently elected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government.
2023-01-21T16:28+0000
2023-01-21T16:28+0000
2023-01-21T16:28+0000
world
israel
benjamin netanyahu
protests
middle east
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103279/38/1032793812_0:0:5184:2916_1920x0_80_0_0_48e61677cf9b797413f5db94354d6879.jpg
Sputnik is live from Tel Aviv, as thousands of demonstrators gather to rally against recently-elected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government.People are rallying against judicial reforms announced earlier this month.On January 4, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin rolled out a legal reform package that would limit the authority of the High Court of Justice and give the Cabinet control over the selection of new judges.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103279/38/1032793812_240:0:4848:3456_1920x0_80_0_0_54db988dbb4dca4d982bfe70b1cadfeb.jpg
Israeli Protesters Rally Against Netanyahu Government in Tel Aviv
Israeli Protesters Rally Against Netanyahu Government in Tel Aviv
2023-01-21T16:28+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
israeli protesters, rally against netanyahu government, in tel aviv, netanyahu government
israeli protesters, rally against netanyahu government, in tel aviv, netanyahu government
Israeli Protesters Rally Against Netanyahu Government in Tel Aviv
Israel's new government, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, was sworn in before the country's parliament on December 29.
Sputnik is live from Tel Aviv, as thousands of demonstrators gather to rally against recently-elected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government.
People are rallying against judicial reforms announced earlier this month.
On January 4, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin rolled out a legal reform package that would limit the authority of the High Court of Justice and give the Cabinet control over the selection of new judges.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!