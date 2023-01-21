https://sputniknews.com/20230121/investigation-ongoing-into-terrorist-attack-on-head-of-russian-house-car-prime-minister-says-1106546579.html

Investigation Ongoing Into Terrorist Attack on Head of Russian House, CAR Prime Minister Says

In this article, the Prime Minister of the Central African Republic, Felix Moloua, says that the investigation is still ongoing into the attempted assassination of Dmitry Syty, the head of Russian House in CAR.

"The investigation is ongoing. Today we do not have any information, it is all still under investigation. We will wait for the conclusions and see," Moloua said. The prime minister added that he was glad that the head of the Russian House in CAR was recovering. In December 2022, Syty was hospitalized in Bangui after an assassination attempt. The police told Sputnik that the Russian diplomat received a bomb in a parcel and it exploded on a table in his office when he was going through his mail. Syty had received threats prior to the attack.

