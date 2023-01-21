International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20230121/investigation-ongoing-into-terrorist-attack-on-head-of-russian-house-car-prime-minister-says-1106546579.html
Investigation Ongoing Into Terrorist Attack on Head of Russian House, CAR Prime Minister Says
Investigation Ongoing Into Terrorist Attack on Head of Russian House, CAR Prime Minister Says
In this article, the Prime Minister of the Central African Republic, Felix Moloua, says that the investigation is still ongoing into the attempted assassination of Dmitry Syty, the head of Russian House in CAR.
2023-01-21T06:25+0000
2023-01-21T06:25+0000
africa
central africa
central african republic
terrorist attack
felix moloua
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/10/1105517493_0:55:1020:629_1920x0_80_0_0_fce74ed754e6c8d9785c151f1f07409a.jpg
"The investigation is ongoing. Today we do not have any information, it is all still under investigation. We will wait for the conclusions and see," Moloua said. The prime minister added that he was glad that the head of the Russian House in CAR was recovering. In December 2022, Syty was hospitalized in Bangui after an assassination attempt. The police told Sputnik that the Russian diplomat received a bomb in a parcel and it exploded on a table in his office when he was going through his mail. Syty had received threats prior to the attack.
https://sputniknews.com/20230120/russian-defense-ministry-discusses-bilateral-cooperation-with-car-prime-minister-1106516041.html
africa
central africa
central african republic
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/10/1105517493_54:0:966:684_1920x0_80_0_0_923795abc5118bcf8888cea851caf4a5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
dmitry syty, dmitry sytyi, prime minister of the central african republic, felix moloua, assassination attempt on dmitry syty, assassination attempt, car, terrorist attack
dmitry syty, dmitry sytyi, prime minister of the central african republic, felix moloua, assassination attempt on dmitry syty, assassination attempt, car, terrorist attack

Investigation Ongoing Into Terrorist Attack on Head of Russian House, CAR Prime Minister Says

06:25 GMT 21.01.2023
© PhotoIn the photo: Dmitry Syty, the general director of the Russian House in the Central African Republic (CAR), (in the foreground) is waiting for the hand of President Faustin-Archange Touadera.
In the photo: Dmitry Syty, the general director of the Russian House in the Central African Republic (CAR), (in the foreground) is waiting for the hand of President Faustin-Archange Touadera. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.01.2023
© Photo
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - It is too early to draw any conclusions regarding the assassination attempt on Dmitry Syty, the head of the Russian House in the Central African Republic, as the investigation is still ongoing, CAR Prime Minister Felix Moloua told Sputnik.
"The investigation is ongoing. Today we do not have any information, it is all still under investigation. We will wait for the conclusions and see," Moloua said.
The prime minister added that he was glad that the head of the Russian House in CAR was recovering.
"When I saw him, I was glad, because his health is improving. I hope that such an act, which has never happened before in the CAR, will be condemned to the fullest extent of the law," Moloua added.
In December 2022, Syty was hospitalized in Bangui after an assassination attempt. The police told Sputnik that the Russian diplomat received a bomb in a parcel and it exploded on a table in his office when he was going through his mail. Syty had received threats prior to the attack.
This photograph shows the emblem of the Russian Defence Ministry at its headquarters in Moscow on August 30, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.01.2023
Africa
Russian Defense Ministry Discusses Bilateral Cooperation With CAR Prime Minister
Yesterday, 08:02 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала