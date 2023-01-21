https://sputniknews.com/20230121/investigation-ongoing-into-terrorist-attack-on-head-of-russian-house-car-prime-minister-says-1106546579.html
Investigation Ongoing Into Terrorist Attack on Head of Russian House, CAR Prime Minister Says
Investigation Ongoing Into Terrorist Attack on Head of Russian House, CAR Prime Minister Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - It is too early to draw any conclusions regarding the assassination attempt on Dmitry Syty, the head of the Russian House in the Central African Republic, as the investigation is still ongoing, CAR Prime Minister Felix Moloua told Sputnik.
"The investigation is ongoing. Today we do not have any information, it is all still under investigation. We will wait for the conclusions and see," Moloua said.
The prime minister added that he was glad that the head of the Russian House in CAR was recovering.
"When I saw him, I was glad, because his health is improving. I hope that such an act, which has never happened before in the CAR, will be condemned to the fullest extent of the law," Moloua added.
In December 2022, Syty was hospitalized in Bangui after an assassination attempt. The police told Sputnik that the Russian diplomat received a bomb in a parcel and it exploded on a table in his office when he was going through his mail. Syty had received threats prior to the attack.