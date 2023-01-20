https://sputniknews.com/20230120/who-is-chris-hipkins-new-zealands-next-prime-minister-1106539889.html

Who is Chris Hipkins, New Zealand's Next Prime Minister?

After Labor Party leader Jacinda Ardern announced she was resigning as head of New Zealand’s government earlier this week, only one candidate was nominated by Labor to replace her: Chris Hipkins, who holds several portfolios in Ardern’s government.

After Labor Party leader Jacinda Ardern announced she was resigning as head of New Zealand’s government earlier this week, only one candidate was nominated by Labor to replace her: Chris Hipkins, who holds several portfolios in Ardern’s government.Hipkins is presently the minister for education and for police, although he rose to political prominence when, as Health Minister, he took over the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. In November of that year, Ardern’s government created a separate Ministry for COVID-19 Response with Hipkins at the helm.As COVID-19 minister, Hipkins led the country's strict lockdown plan, which succeeded for a time at sparing the island nation from the mass outbreak and death seen in other nations. As of January 20, the country had seen just 2,393 deaths out of a population of 5.1 million. However, the lockdowns also drew criticism, and Hipkins later admitted they had lasted for longer than was necessary.According to media reports, Hipkins was selected over other candidates because he was believed to be able to win the most support of other Labor MPs. However, it remains to be seen how well he can govern: the UK’s ruling Conservative Party has run through a series of prime ministers in recent months, as one government after another was beset by scandal and dissent.Ardern said she would leave office by February 7, about eight months before the scheduled general election. She announced her imminent resignation earlier this week, saying she no longer has "what it takes" to commit to the job. She has been prime minister since 2017, but made international headlines the following year when she became the world’s second elected head of government to give birth while in office, after former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto in 1990.

