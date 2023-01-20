https://sputniknews.com/20230120/who-is-chris-hipkins-new-zealands-next-prime-minister-1106539889.html
Who is Chris Hipkins, New Zealand's Next Prime Minister?
After Labor Party leader Jacinda Ardern announced she was resigning as head of New Zealand’s government earlier this week, only one candidate was nominated by Labor to replace her: Chris Hipkins, who holds several portfolios in Ardern’s government.
The center-left Labor Party holds a majority in New Zealand’s Parliament, at least until the general election in October 2023. Regardless of the results, Labor is likely to remain a potent force in the legislature, as it is twice as large as the National Party, the next-biggest faction.
After Labor Party leader Jacinda Ardern announced she was resigning as head of New Zealand’s government earlier this week, only one candidate was nominated by Labor to replace her: Chris Hipkins, who holds several portfolios in Ardern’s government.
Labor leadership nominated Hipkins on Friday to replace Ardern once she steps down, although the party caucus still has to formally approve his nomination in a vote scheduled for Sunday afternoon.
Hipkins is presently the minister for education and for police, although he rose to political prominence when, as Health Minister, he took over the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. In November of that year, Ardern’s government created a separate Ministry for COVID-19 Response with Hipkins at the helm.
16 November 2022, 18:27 GMT
As COVID-19 minister, Hipkins led the country's strict lockdown plan
, which succeeded for a time at sparing the island nation from the mass outbreak and death seen in other nations. As of January 20, the country had seen just 2,393 deaths out of a population of 5.1 million. However, the lockdowns also drew criticism, and Hipkins later admitted they had lasted for longer than was necessary.
At 44 years old, Hipkins has been a Labor MP since 2008, representing Remutaka, an electorate in the Wellington suburbs. He has also served as leader of the House, an archaic parliamentary position that manages government business in the lower parliamentary chamber. He was previously an adviser to Labor MPs Trevor Mallard and Helen Clark, the latter of whom was prime minister from 1999 to 2008.
According to media reports, Hipkins was selected over other candidates
because he was believed to be able to win the most support of other Labor MPs. However, it remains to be seen how well he can govern: the UK’s ruling Conservative Party has run through a series of prime ministers in recent months, as one government after another was beset by scandal and dissent.
Ardern said she would leave office by February 7, about eight months before the scheduled general election. She announced her imminent resignation
earlier this week, saying she no longer has "what it takes" to commit to the job. She has been prime minister since 2017, but made international headlines the following year when she became the world’s second elected head of government to give birth while in office, after former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto in 1990.