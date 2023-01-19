https://sputniknews.com/20230119/its-time-new-zealands-jacinda-ardern-to-officially-step-down-as-prime-minister-next-month-1106475344.html

'It's Time': New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern to Step Down as Prime Minister Next Month

'It's Time': New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern to Step Down as Prime Minister Next Month

Jacinda Ardern, who serves as the prime minister of New Zealand, has announced she will be resigning from her post next month as she no longer has "what it takes" to commit to the job.

2023-01-19T00:34+0000

2023-01-19T00:34+0000

2023-01-19T01:10+0000

world

jacinda ardern

new zealand

resignation

prime minister

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/18/1105756115_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_899b6381aa2accd74255db7f22a06410.jpg

Jacinda Ardern, who serves as the prime minister of New Zealand, has announced she will be resigning from her post next month as she no longer has "what it takes" to commit to the job.The shock announcement came during an annual Labour caucus meeting on Thursday in New Zealand's Napier.“I’m leaving, because with such a privileged role comes responsibility. The responsibility to know when you are the right person to lead and also when you are not. I know what this job takes. And I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice. It’s that simple,” Ardern announced.Ardern explained she came to the conclusion over the summer break, underscoring that "this has been the most fulfilling five and a half years of my life." She add that the caucus had been surprised by her decision.Local media reports have indicated that a caucus vote will be held on Sunday in order to elect both a new party leader and candidate for New Zealand's next prime minister ahead of the national election on October 14.Her final day in the post will be February 7, 2023. The outgoing prime minister will stay on as an MP of Mt. Albert until April in order to avoid holding a by-election.Reacting to the development, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese commented that Ardern "has shown the world how to lead with intellect and strength."Elected to the prime ministership at the age of 37, Ardern was considered the world's youngest female head of government when she took up the post in 2017. She won a reelection campaign in 2020.During her five-plus years in office, Ardern oversaw the White Island volcanic eruption, Christchurch terror attack and the COVID-19 pandemic.

new zealand

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

jacinda ardern, new zealand, resignation, prime minister post