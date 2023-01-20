https://sputniknews.com/20230120/us-reportedly-drops-charges-against-nypd-officer-accused-of-working-as-chinese-agent-1106509787.html

US Reportedly Drops Charges Against NYPD Officer Accused of Working as Chinese Agent

US Reportedly Drops Charges Against NYPD Officer Accused of Working as Chinese Agent

The United States is reportedly dropping charges against a naturalized citizen from China whom prosecutors accused of acting as an agent of Beijing while working for the New York City Police Department.

2023-01-20T03:26+0000

2023-01-20T03:26+0000

2023-01-20T03:20+0000

americas

new york police department (nypd)

charges

agent

us

china

foreign agent

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102229/31/1022293153_0:228:4369:2685_1920x0_80_0_0_1f35a44bdb6601f3341824604b0416b3.jpg

Last week, federal prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss the charges against Baimadajie Angwang more than two years after arresting him for allegedly acting as a foreign agent for China. Prosecutors did not share the new information that led to the dismissal of charges with the defense team, Angwang’s attorney, John Carman, told reporters after the hearing. Angwang, an ethnic Tibetan and naturalized US citizen, began work with the NYPD in 2016 in its community affairs unit, according to CNN. Prosecutors initially alleged that Angwang acted at the direction of Chinese officials to report on the activities of Tibetans in the New York City area. It is unclear at this time whether Angwang will resume work with the NYPD, Carman said. Angwang is considering filing a wrongful prosecution lawsuit as well.Angwang thanked all those who trusted and believed in him throughout the ordeal during an appearance outside the courthouse following the hearing, the report said. Following the offier's arrest, the Chinese Foreign Ministry denied any connection to the police officer and claimed the allegations against him were “fabricated” and “full of speculation.”

americas

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

new york police department, us, china, foreign agent, prosecutors, china