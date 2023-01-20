https://sputniknews.com/20230120/royal-love-valentines-day-cards-featuring-prince-harry-hit-shelves-in-the-uk-1106525324.html

Royal Love: Valentine's Day Cards Featuring Prince Harry Hit Shelves in the UK

Royal Love: Valentine's Day Cards Featuring Prince Harry Hit Shelves in the UK

Moonpig, a well-known British gift and greeting card firm, has decided to produce a card with an image of Prince Harry for the upcoming Valentine's Day.

2023-01-20T13:58+0000

2023-01-20T13:58+0000

2023-01-20T13:58+0000

viral

uk royal family

prince harry

meghan markle

card

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/06/1095310533_0:463:2048:1615_1920x0_80_0_0_8faac9a304c8a35d26dd039c04b56717.jpg

Moonpig, a well-known British gift and greeting card company, has decided to produce a card with an image of Prince Harry on a background of hearts for the upcoming Valentine's Day.Above the picture of the Duke of Sussex is a little verse:"Roses are red/Violets are blue/I'd leave the royal family for you!/Happy Valentines Day."The card itself refers to the love story between Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle, which resulted in the couple deciding to withdraw from their royal duties because of the unbearable pressure of living in the public eye.After parting ways with the royals and moving to America, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, became involved in a number of high-profile scandals:Moonpig is an online company founded in 2000. Its business model is mainly the sale of personalized greeting cards, flowers and gifts.

https://sputniknews.com/20230115/prince-harrys-peace-talks-with-royals-likely-before-king-charles-coronation-to-avoid-circus-1106335884.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

moonpig greeting card prince harry, count sussex valentine's day card, moonpig royal card, prince harry and meghan markle scandals, uk royal family's scandals