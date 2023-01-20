Royal Love: Valentine's Day Cards Featuring Prince Harry Hit Shelves in the UK

International
Moonpig, a well-known British gift and greeting card firm, has decided to produce a card with an image of Prince Harry for the upcoming Valentine's Day.
Moonpig, a well-known British gift and greeting card company, has decided to produce a card with an image of Prince Harry on a background of hearts for the upcoming Valentine's Day.Above the picture of the Duke of Sussex is a little verse:"Roses are red/Violets are blue/I'd leave the royal family for you!/Happy Valentines Day."The card itself refers to the love story between Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle, which resulted in the couple deciding to withdraw from their royal duties because of the unbearable pressure of living in the public eye.After parting ways with the royals and moving to America, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, became involved in a number of high-profile scandals:Moonpig is an online company founded in 2000. Its business model is mainly the sale of personalized greeting cards, flowers and gifts.
Greeting cards can sometimes make a very good gift, but it's also necessary to appeal to the customer. So a British firm decided to use the hype surrounding the Royal Family to boost its sales for 14 February.
Moonpig, a well-known British gift and greeting card company, has decided to produce a card with an image of Prince Harry on a background of hearts for the upcoming Valentine's Day.
Above the picture of the Duke of Sussex is a little verse:
"Roses are red/Violets are blue/I'd leave the royal family for you!/Happy Valentines Day."
The card itself refers to the love story between Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle, which resulted in the couple deciding to withdraw from their royal duties because of the unbearable pressure of living in the public eye.
After parting ways with the royals and moving to America, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, became involved in a number of high-profile scandals:
Oprah's interview, where Meghan mentioned in particular that she did not feel supported by her in-laws during her pregnancy;
Netflix's six-part documentary, which drew much criticism from both the British public and Markle's own family;
Prince Harry's publication of his memoirs, Spare, which outraged the British public and caused Prince Harry's popularity to fall even further among his countrymen.
Moonpig is an online company founded in 2000. Its business model is mainly the sale of personalized greeting cards, flowers and gifts.
