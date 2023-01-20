https://sputniknews.com/20230120/germany-denies-giving-us-ultimatum-on-ukraine-tank-supplies-1106533422.html

Germany Denies Giving US Ultimatum on Ukraine Tank Supplies

Germany Denies Giving US Ultimatum on Ukraine Tank Supplies

German government spokesman denied that German Chancellor ever demanded US deliver Abrams tanks to Ukraine as a precondition to Germany's sending of Leopard tanks.

2023-01-20T16:13+0000

2023-01-20T16:13+0000

2023-01-20T16:15+0000

military

abrams tanks

leopard 2

tanks

ukraine crisis

us arms for ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1e/1097957575_0:62:1200:737_1920x0_80_0_0_f44840598cfd1d8529122a058fbd99e7.jpg

Scholz told US President Joe Biden on Tuesday that Germany would send Ukraine the Leopard tanks only if the US sends its Abrams tanks first, reports German newspaper, citing sources. The German government's spokesman said its decisions on Ukraine were driven by three key considerations, which are to provide as much support as Berlin can afford, to prevent NATO and Germany from becoming a party to the conflict, and for Germany not to act unilaterally. Earlier this week, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that the issue of coordinating the supply of German-made tanks to Ukraine by third countries would be decided on Friday at the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. The meeting, chaired by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, will discuss the supply of foreign military aid to Ukraine, specifically of modern Western-made tanks, as Ukraine has claimed it expects the intensification of fighting in coming weeks.In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev after Russia started its military operation in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that pumping Ukraine with weapons did not contribute to the success of peace negotiations and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict. The Russian Foreign Ministry repeatedly noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia.

https://sputniknews.com/20230119/eu-believes-us-unwilling-to-supply-abrams-tanks-to-ukraine-fearing-escalation-report-says-1106490778.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

west supporting ukraine, military support of ukraine, is germany sending tanks to ukraine, are us sending tanks to ukraine, how west support ukraine,