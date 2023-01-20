https://sputniknews.com/20230120/brazils-bolsonaro-decides-to-stay-in-us-at-least-until-end-of-february-reports-say-1106528034.html

Brazil’s Bolsonaro Decides to Stay in US at Least Until End of February, Reports Say

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has decided to stay in the United States at least until the end of February, Brazilian media reported.

Bolsonaro, who is staying at the house of prominent Brazilian professional mixed martial artist Jose Aldo in Orlando in the US State of Florida, was advised to delay his return to Brazil due to concerns he might be detained under the ongoing investigation into this month's protests staged by his supporters, a Brazilian newspaper said on Thursday. A week ago, Bolsonaro said that he was going to return to Brazil in January. Bolsonaro lost the presidential election in Brazil in October and left for the United States on December 30, a day before his term ended, thus avoiding the inauguration of his successor, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Bolsonaro’s supporters stormed the National Congress building as well as Palacio do Planalto, one of the official palaces of the Presidency, and the Supreme Court building in Brasilia on January 8. Police managed to regain control of the vandalized buildings on the same day. Brazil's federal police said that over 1,840 participants in the anti-government protests had been detained. On January 10, Brazilian Senator Renan Calheiros made a formal request to the Supreme Court for the immediate extradition of Bolsonaro from the United States. He said that the former president was responsible for the riots.

