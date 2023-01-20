International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230120/brazils-bolsonaro-decides-to-stay-in-us-at-least-until-end-of-february-reports-say-1106528034.html
Brazil’s Bolsonaro Decides to Stay in US at Least Until End of February, Reports Say
Brazil’s Bolsonaro Decides to Stay in US at Least Until End of February, Reports Say
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has decided to stay in the United States at least until the end of February, Brazilian media reported.
2023-01-20T12:48+0000
2023-01-20T12:51+0000
americas
brazil
jair bolsonaro
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/09/1106178022_0:0:2915:1640_1920x0_80_0_0_94324887865d3c6baea815fae2225841.jpg
Bolsonaro, who is staying at the house of prominent Brazilian professional mixed martial artist Jose Aldo in Orlando in the US State of Florida, was advised to delay his return to Brazil due to concerns he might be detained under the ongoing investigation into this month's protests staged by his supporters, a Brazilian newspaper said on Thursday. A week ago, Bolsonaro said that he was going to return to Brazil in January. Bolsonaro lost the presidential election in Brazil in October and left for the United States on December 30, a day before his term ended, thus avoiding the inauguration of his successor, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Bolsonaro’s supporters stormed the National Congress building as well as Palacio do Planalto, one of the official palaces of the Presidency, and the Supreme Court building in Brasilia on January 8. Police managed to regain control of the vandalized buildings on the same day. Brazil's federal police said that over 1,840 participants in the anti-government protests had been detained. On January 10, Brazilian Senator Renan Calheiros made a formal request to the Supreme Court for the immediate extradition of Bolsonaro from the United States. He said that the former president was responsible for the riots.
https://sputniknews.com/20230112/brazils-police-say-over-1800-participants-of-anti-government-protests-detained-1106242548.html
americas
brazil
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/09/1106178022_323:0:2915:1944_1920x0_80_0_0_ded9c5ed9b99b73a8fe02ec1f3975a80.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
president jair bolsonaro, stay in the united states, lost the presidential election
president jair bolsonaro, stay in the united states, lost the presidential election

Brazil’s Bolsonaro Decides to Stay in US at Least Until End of February, Reports Say

12:48 GMT 20.01.2023 (Updated: 12:51 GMT 20.01.2023)
© Sputnik / Ramil SitdikovBrazil's then-President Jair Bolsonaro waits before a family photo at the 11th BRICS leaders summit, in Brazilia, Brazil.
Brazil's then-President Jair Bolsonaro waits before a family photo at the 11th BRICS leaders summit, in Brazilia, Brazil. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.01.2023
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has decided to stay in the United States at least until the end of February, Brazilian media reported.
Bolsonaro, who is staying at the house of prominent Brazilian professional mixed martial artist Jose Aldo in Orlando in the US State of Florida, was advised to delay his return to Brazil due to concerns he might be detained under the ongoing investigation into this month's protests staged by his supporters, a Brazilian newspaper said on Thursday.
A week ago, Bolsonaro said that he was going to return to Brazil in January.
Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro demonstrate during a blockade on Castelo Branco highway, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil, on November 1, 2022. (Photo by CAIO GUATELLI / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.01.2023
Americas
Brazil's Police Say Over 1,800 Participants of Anti-Government Protests Detained
12 January, 05:04 GMT
Bolsonaro lost the presidential election in Brazil in October and left for the United States on December 30, a day before his term ended, thus avoiding the inauguration of his successor, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
Bolsonaro’s supporters stormed the National Congress building as well as Palacio do Planalto, one of the official palaces of the Presidency, and the Supreme Court building in Brasilia on January 8. Police managed to regain control of the vandalized buildings on the same day. Brazil's federal police said that over 1,840 participants in the anti-government protests had been detained. On January 10, Brazilian Senator Renan Calheiros made a formal request to the Supreme Court for the immediate extradition of Bolsonaro from the United States. He said that the former president was responsible for the riots.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
The United Kingdom Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace speaks during a meeting with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin - Sputnik InternationalLIVE UPDATES: UK to Give Ukraine 'Hundreds' of Armored Vehicles, Including 'Bulldogs' - Wallace16 January, 08:43 GMT
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала