https://sputniknews.com/20230120/airbus-helicopters-ready-to-help-in-investigation-of-helicopter-crash-near-kiev-1106520794.html
Airbus Helicopters Ready to Help in Investigation of Helicopter Crash Near Kiev
Airbus Helicopters Ready to Help in Investigation of Helicopter Crash Near Kiev
The Franco-German company Airbus Helicopters told RIA Novosti on Friday that it is ready to help in the investigation of the helicopter crash in the city of Brovary
2023-01-20T09:21+0000
2023-01-20T09:21+0000
2023-01-20T09:21+0000
world
ukraine
helicopter crash
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/13/1106495848_0:159:3079:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_f022cda01adf72a95c1ad21f51b6d9f7.jpg
"Airbus Helicopters remains at the disposal of the accident investigation authorities to assist them in all matters related to the investigation of this accident," the company said. Airbus also expressed its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those affected by the accident.On Wednesday, a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten and residential buildings. According to police, Ukrainian Interior Minister Denis Monastyrsky and his first deputy Yevgeny Enin, who were on board the chopper alongside with another seven people, died in the accident. The chopper was bought from France in 2018, and the model in question had a number of technical problems, according to Ukrainian media.According to the emergency service of Ukraine, as a result of the helicopter crash, 14 people were killed, including a child, and 25 people were injured, including 11 children.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/13/1106495848_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e8c7e1c5f734271fe89f5acff5f92886.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
helicopter crash in brovary, airbus helicopters, investigation of the helicopter crash
helicopter crash in brovary, airbus helicopters, investigation of the helicopter crash
Airbus Helicopters Ready to Help in Investigation of Helicopter Crash Near Kiev
PARIS (Sputnik) - The Franco-German company Airbus Helicopters told RIA Novosti on Friday that it is ready to help in the investigation of the helicopter crash in the city of Brovary, which is located in the Kiev region.
"Airbus Helicopters remains at the disposal of the accident investigation authorities to assist them in all matters related to the investigation of this accident," the company said.
Airbus also expressed its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those affected by the accident.
On Wednesday, a helicopter crashed
near a kindergarten and residential buildings. According to police, Ukrainian Interior Minister Denis Monastyrsky and his first deputy Yevgeny Enin, who were on board the chopper alongside with another seven people, died in the accident.
The chopper was bought from France in 2018, and the model in question had a number of technical problems, according to Ukrainian media.
According to the emergency service of Ukraine, as a result of the helicopter crash, 14 people were killed, including a child, and 25 people were injured, including 11 children.