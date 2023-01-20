https://sputniknews.com/20230120/airbus-helicopters-ready-to-help-in-investigation-of-helicopter-crash-near-kiev-1106520794.html

Airbus Helicopters Ready to Help in Investigation of Helicopter Crash Near Kiev

Airbus Helicopters Ready to Help in Investigation of Helicopter Crash Near Kiev

The Franco-German company Airbus Helicopters told RIA Novosti on Friday that it is ready to help in the investigation of the helicopter crash in the city of Brovary

2023-01-20T09:21+0000

2023-01-20T09:21+0000

2023-01-20T09:21+0000

world

ukraine

helicopter crash

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/13/1106495848_0:159:3079:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_f022cda01adf72a95c1ad21f51b6d9f7.jpg

"Airbus Helicopters remains at the disposal of the accident investigation authorities to assist them in all matters related to the investigation of this accident," the company said. Airbus also expressed its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those affected by the accident.On Wednesday, a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten and residential buildings. According to police, Ukrainian Interior Minister Denis Monastyrsky and his first deputy Yevgeny Enin, who were on board the chopper alongside with another seven people, died in the accident. The chopper was bought from France in 2018, and the model in question had a number of technical problems, according to Ukrainian media.According to the emergency service of Ukraine, as a result of the helicopter crash, 14 people were killed, including a child, and 25 people were injured, including 11 children.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

helicopter crash in brovary, airbus helicopters, investigation of the helicopter crash