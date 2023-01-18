18 People Including Ukrainian Interior Minister Die in Helicopter Crash Near Kiev - Report
08:24 GMT 18.01.2023 (Updated: 08:42 GMT 18.01.2023)
Being updated
The crash, which among others claimed the lives of two children, took place in the Ukrainian city of Brovary on January 18.
At least 16 people, including two children, have been killed and another 22 received injuries as a result of a helicopter crashed in Brovary city in Ukraine, the National Police of Ukraine said on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, the head of the Kiev regional military administration Oleksiy Kuleba said that a helicopter crashed in Brovary near a kindergarten and residential buildings.
"A total of 16 people are dead, two of them children. Nine of them were on board the helicopter. Another 22 victims are in hospital, 10 of which are children," the police said on Telegram.
The police added that Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky and his first deputy Yevgeny Enin were killed in the accident.
