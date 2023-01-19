https://sputniknews.com/20230119/two-people-reportedly-killed-dozens-injured-in-stampede-outside-iraqi-football-stadium-1106486091.html
Two People Reportedly Killed, Dozens Injured in Stampede Outside Iraqi Football Stadium
The Iraqi interior ministry has confirmed two deaths and about 80 injuries after a stampede at Basra International Stadium, according to local media.
The Iraqi interior ministry has confirmed two deaths and about 80 injuries after a stampede at Basra International Stadium, according to local media. The incident occurred ahead of the final Gulf Cup football match between the teams of Iraq and Oman, which was due to kick off at 16:00 GMT.It is believed that the stampede broke out because the fans, who had arrived to Basra from across the Gulf, were mad that around 90 percent of tickets were sold out ahead of the kickoff.The final game is expected to be postponed.
It is believed that the stampede broke out because the fans, who had arrived to Basra from across the Gulf, were mad that around 90 percent of tickets were sold out ahead of the kickoff.
The final game is expected to be postponed.