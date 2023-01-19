International
Running Out of Money: Usain Bolt Reportedly Lost Over $12 Mln to Scammers
Running Out of Money: Usain Bolt Reportedly Lost Over $12 Mln to Scammers
$12 mln has disappeared from the retirement account of track and field legend Usain Bolt. The firm which was holding the money had previously been accused of fraud.
2023-01-19
2023-01-19T11:25+0000
Usain Bolt has discovered $12.7 million missing from his account. Bolt noticed that the funds were missing at the investment company Stocks &amp; Securities Limited (SSL), reports suggest.It was nearly all of the athlete's retirement savings. The remaining sum is reportedly mere $12,000. Bolt's lawyers are threatening SSL that they will sue for theft fraud if the money is not returned in 8 days.The brokerage firm has been accused of fraud several times before, which led to Jamaica’s Financial Services Commission installing its own temporary manager at SSL.This Monday Usain Bolt tweeted the following message "In a World of Lies….Where is the Truth? The History Evil….What is the Root?…MONEY".So far, the investment company hasn't commented on the scandal.
Running Out of Money: Usain Bolt Reportedly Lost Over $12 Mln to Scammers

11:18 GMT 19.01.2023 (Updated: 11:25 GMT 19.01.2023)
Usain Bolt, a retired Jamaican sprinter, speaks during an interview in Tokyo, Thursday, Dec.
Usain Bolt, a retired Jamaican sprinter, speaks during an interview in Tokyo, Thursday, Dec. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2023
© AP Photo / Hiro Komae
Egor Shapovalov
The eight-time Olympic champion and 11-time world champion is regarded as one of the world's highest-paid athletes. But even such a legend is not immune to sudden financial ruin.
Usain Bolt has discovered $12.7 million missing from his account. Bolt noticed that the funds were missing at the investment company Stocks & Securities Limited (SSL), reports suggest.
It was nearly all of the athlete's retirement savings. The remaining sum is reportedly mere $12,000. Bolt's lawyers are threatening SSL that they will sue for theft fraud if the money is not returned in 8 days.

"It's distressful news for anyone," said the champion's lawyer Linton P. Gordon on Wednesday in an interview with US media. "And certainly in the case of Mr. Bolt, who established this account as part of his private pension."

The brokerage firm has been accused of fraud several times before, which led to Jamaica’s Financial Services Commission installing its own temporary manager at SSL.

"In the case of SSL, this enhanced oversight reflects the need for the FSC to have a full view of the integrity of the transactions being conducted, including the movement of funds, and of securities into and out of SSL," stated the release.

This Monday Usain Bolt tweeted the following message "In a World of Lies….Where is the Truth? The History Evil….What is the Root?…MONEY".
So far, the investment company hasn't commented on the scandal.
