Running Out of Money: Usain Bolt Reportedly Lost Over $12 Mln to Scammers
$12 mln has disappeared from the retirement account of track and field legend Usain Bolt. The firm which was holding the money had previously been accused of fraud.
11:18 GMT 19.01.2023 (Updated: 11:25 GMT 19.01.2023)
The eight-time Olympic champion and 11-time world champion is regarded as one of the world's highest-paid athletes. But even such a legend is not immune to sudden financial ruin.
Usain Bolt has discovered $12.7 million missing from his account. Bolt noticed that the funds were missing at the investment company Stocks & Securities Limited (SSL), reports suggest.
It was nearly all of the athlete's retirement savings. The remaining sum is reportedly mere $12,000. Bolt's lawyers are threatening SSL that they will sue for theft fraud if the money is not returned in 8 days.
"It's distressful news for anyone," said the champion's lawyer Linton P. Gordon on Wednesday in an interview with US media. "And certainly in the case of Mr. Bolt, who established this account as part of his private pension."
The brokerage firm has been accused of fraud several times before, which led to Jamaica’s Financial Services Commission installing
its own temporary manager at SSL.
"In the case of SSL, this enhanced oversight reflects the need for the FSC to have a full view of the integrity of the transactions being conducted, including the movement of funds, and of securities into and out of SSL," stated the release.
This Monday Usain Bolt tweeted the following message "In a World of Lies….Where is the Truth? The History Evil….What is the Root?…MONEY".
So far, the investment company hasn't commented on the scandal.