Running Out of Money: Usain Bolt Reportedly Lost Over $12 Mln to Scammers

$12 mln has disappeared from the retirement account of track and field legend Usain Bolt. The firm which was holding the money had previously been accused of fraud.

2023-01-19T11:18+0000

2023-01-19T11:18+0000

2023-01-19T11:25+0000

Usain Bolt has discovered $12.7 million missing from his account. Bolt noticed that the funds were missing at the investment company Stocks & Securities Limited (SSL), reports suggest.It was nearly all of the athlete's retirement savings. The remaining sum is reportedly mere $12,000. Bolt's lawyers are threatening SSL that they will sue for theft fraud if the money is not returned in 8 days.The brokerage firm has been accused of fraud several times before, which led to Jamaica’s Financial Services Commission installing its own temporary manager at SSL.This Monday Usain Bolt tweeted the following message "In a World of Lies….Where is the Truth? The History Evil….What is the Root?…MONEY".So far, the investment company hasn't commented on the scandal.

