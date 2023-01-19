https://sputniknews.com/20230119/erdogan-vying-for-presidency-in-line-with-turkeys-constitution-justice-minister-says-1106501375.html

Erdogan Vying for Presidency in Line With Turkey's Constitution, Justice Minister Says

Erdogan Vying for Presidency in Line With Turkey's Constitution, Justice Minister Says

Participation of Turkey's leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the upcoming presidential election does not violate the constitution, which prohibits a person from holding office for more than two consecutive terms

2023-01-19T16:29+0000

2023-01-19T16:29+0000

2023-01-19T16:29+0000

world

turkey

erdogan

recep tayyip erdogan

amendments

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/06/1101580325_0:0:2979:1676_1920x0_80_0_0_a8d68144ab5db7561a3392bd4afcb418.jpg

Under amendments to the Turkish constitution approved by the 2017 referendum, no person may be elected to the presidential office for more than two consecutive terms. Opposition has accused Erdogan of violating the law, saying that he would run for a third term since he had also served as president from 2014-2018 before the constitutional reform. The Turkish presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled for June 18, 2023. Earlier in January, Erdogan said that the general election could be rescheduled to an earlier date "in light of seasonal circumstance," hinting at holding the vote on May 14, a month earlier than planned. Turkey's Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and the ruling Justice and Development Party have supported Erdogan as their single candidate. Six opposition parties have also agreed to nominate a common candidate but have not announced a name yet.

turkey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

recep tayyip erdogan, turkey, presedential elections in turkey, justice and development party