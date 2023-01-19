International
David Crosby, Co-Founder of Folk Rock Supergroup Crosby, Stills & Nash, Dead at 81
David Crosby, Co-Founder of Folk Rock Supergroup Crosby, Stills & Nash, Dead at 81
Singer-songwriter David Crosby, who was a founding member of folk rock supergroup Crosby, Stills & Nash, has died, his family confirmed on Thursday. He was 81 years old.
2023-01-19T22:30+0000
2023-01-19T22:48+0000
Singer-songwriter David Crosby, who was a founding member of L.A. folk-rock band The Byrds and rock supergroup Crosby, Stills &amp; Nash, has died, his family confirmed on Thursday. He was 81 years old.Crosby first rose to prominence in the mid 1960s when he and bandmates Roger McGuinn (then known as Jim McGuinn), Gene Clark, Chris Hillman and Michael Clarke formed The Byrds in 1964.The Byrds made a name for themselves by combining the influence of British Invasion bands like the Beatles with contemporary and traditional folk music. As the band progressed through the 1960s, they became one of the primary innovators of the psychedelic rock and raga rock sub-genres.MORE DETAILS TO COME.
David Crosby, Co-Founder of Folk Rock Supergroup Crosby, Stills & Nash, Dead at 81

22:30 GMT 19.01.2023 (Updated: 22:48 GMT 19.01.2023)
Singer-songwriter David Crosby, who was a founding member of L.A. folk-rock band The Byrds and rock supergroup Crosby, Stills & Nash, has died, his family confirmed on Thursday. He was 81 years old.

Crosby's Wife Jan Dance gave a statement to Variety confirming his passing. "It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers."

Crosby first rose to prominence in the mid 1960s when he and bandmates Roger McGuinn (then known as Jim McGuinn), Gene Clark, Chris Hillman and Michael Clarke formed The Byrds in 1964.
The Byrds made a name for themselves by combining the influence of British Invasion bands like the Beatles with contemporary and traditional folk music. As the band progressed through the 1960s, they became one of the primary innovators of the psychedelic rock and raga rock sub-genres.
MORE DETAILS TO COME.
