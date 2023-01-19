International
French Trade Unions Strike Against Pension Reform
All People Kidnapped at Train Station in Nigeria Freed, 7 Suspects Arrested, Authorities Say
All People Kidnapped at Train Station in Nigeria Freed, 7 Suspects Arrested, Authorities Say
This article is about the Nigerian authorities announcing that all people kidnapped at a train station in the Nigerian state of Edo have been released.
On January 7, over 30 passengers and two workers of a railway company were kidnapped in an armed attack at an Igueben train station, according to local media. He added that the government of Governor Godwin Obaseki would provide the necessary assistance to those in need. On Thursday, Benson Odia, the director of the opposition Esan Youth movement which is active in the state, told the newspaper that the arrested village chiefs were innocent, and the government wanted to punish and humiliate them for not supporting the ruling party.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - All people kidnapped at a train station in the Nigerian state of Edo have been released, while seven people involved in the crime have been arrested, State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation Chris Nehikhare said.
On January 7, over 30 passengers and two workers of a railway company were kidnapped in an armed attack at an Igueben train station, according to local media.
"We are pleased to announce that the last two victims have been rescued and seven suspects are in custody including two village chiefs. We thank the press for the support they have given in the last few weeks," Nehikhare said after an Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, as quoted by local newspaper Punch.
He added that the government of Governor Godwin Obaseki would provide the necessary assistance to those in need.
On Thursday, Benson Odia, the director of the opposition Esan Youth movement which is active in the state, told the newspaper that the arrested village chiefs were innocent, and the government wanted to punish and humiliate them for not supporting the ruling party.
