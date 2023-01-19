https://sputniknews.com/20230119/all-people-kidnapped-at-train-station-in-nigeria-freed-7-suspects-arrested-authorities-say-1106491506.html

All People Kidnapped at Train Station in Nigeria Freed, 7 Suspects Arrested, Authorities Say

All People Kidnapped at Train Station in Nigeria Freed, 7 Suspects Arrested, Authorities Say

Nigerian authorities announcing that all people kidnapped at a train station in the Nigerian state of Edo have been released.

On January 7, over 30 passengers and two workers of a railway company were kidnapped in an armed attack at an Igueben train station, according to local media. He added that the government of Governor Godwin Obaseki would provide the necessary assistance to those in need. On Thursday, Benson Odia, the director of the opposition Esan Youth movement which is active in the state, told the newspaper that the arrested village chiefs were innocent, and the government wanted to punish and humiliate them for not supporting the ruling party.

