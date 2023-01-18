International
US House Republicans Preparing to Impeach Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas
US House Republicans Preparing to Impeach Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas
House GOP are moving to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for mismanaging the US border, endangering US national security and contributing to the chaos on the country’s border with Mexico, CNN reported.
2023-01-18
2023-01-18T03:27+0000
americas
us
southern border
mexico
us-mexico border
department of homeland security (dhs)
alejandro mayorkas
impeachment
US media reported on Tuesday that senior House Republicans are strongly weighing launching rare impeachment proceedings against the cabinet secretary. Key House committee chairmen are already preparing to hold hearings on the problems with record levels of illegal immigrants at the southern US border, which Republicans say could serve as a prelude to an impeachment inquiry against Mayorkas, reports said. Hearing are expected to be heard in the Oversight, Homeland Security and Judiciary committees, with the first committee hearing by the Judiciary to be held between late January and early February.Congressman Pat Fallon introduced an impeachment resolution last week but the initiative has not progressed because so-called moderate Republicans have so far not been on board. An impeachment against Mayorkas would be the first to take place since 1876, when chamber did the same to then- US Secretary of War William Belknap.Data provided by Customs and Border Protection shows the number of illegal immigrants crossings the US southern border in fiscal year 2022 exceeded 2.7 million.
americas
mexico
alejandro mayorkas, house of representatives, us congress, impeachment
alejandro mayorkas, house of representatives, us congress, impeachment

US House Republicans Preparing to Impeach Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas

03:32 GMT 18.01.2023
The Department of Homeland Security's second-highest official, Alejandro Mayorkas, improperly intervened to grease the rails of the visa approval process on behalf of certain foreign investors when he was head of the visa division, according to a two year investigation by the department's Inspector General.
The Department of Homeland Security's second-highest official, Alejandro Mayorkas, improperly intervened to grease the rails of the visa approval process on behalf of certain foreign investors when he was head of the visa division, according to a two year investigation by the department's Inspector General. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.01.2023
© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
International
India
Africa
Washington (Sputnik) - Republicans in the US House of Representatives are moving to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for mismanaging the US border, endangering US national security and contributing to the chaos on the country's border with Mexico.
US media reported on Tuesday that senior House Republicans are strongly weighing launching rare impeachment proceedings against the cabinet secretary.
Key House committee chairmen are already preparing to hold hearings on the problems with record levels of illegal immigrants at the southern US border, which Republicans say could serve as a prelude to an impeachment inquiry against Mayorkas, reports said.
Hearing are expected to be heard in the Oversight, Homeland Security and Judiciary committees, with the first committee hearing by the Judiciary to be held between late January and early February.
Hundreds of migrants line up to be processed by US Border Patrol under the Stanton Street Bridge after illegally entering the US, in El Paso, Texas, on December 22, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.01.2023
Opinion & Analysis
What's Behind Biden's Sudden Interest in the Long-Term US Border Crisis?
10 January, 18:30 GMT
Congressman Pat Fallon introduced an impeachment resolution last week but the initiative has not progressed because so-called moderate Republicans have so far not been on board.
An impeachment against Mayorkas would be the first to take place since 1876, when chamber did the same to then- US Secretary of War William Belknap.
Data provided by Customs and Border Protection shows the number of illegal immigrants crossings the US southern border in fiscal year 2022 exceeded 2.7 million.
