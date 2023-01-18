https://sputniknews.com/20230118/us-house-republicans-preparing-to-impeach-homeland-security-secretary-mayorkas-1106443041.html

US House Republicans Preparing to Impeach Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas

House GOP are moving to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for mismanaging the US border, endangering US national security and contributing to the chaos on the country’s border with Mexico, CNN reported.

US media reported on Tuesday that senior House Republicans are strongly weighing launching rare impeachment proceedings against the cabinet secretary. Key House committee chairmen are already preparing to hold hearings on the problems with record levels of illegal immigrants at the southern US border, which Republicans say could serve as a prelude to an impeachment inquiry against Mayorkas, reports said. Hearing are expected to be heard in the Oversight, Homeland Security and Judiciary committees, with the first committee hearing by the Judiciary to be held between late January and early February.Congressman Pat Fallon introduced an impeachment resolution last week but the initiative has not progressed because so-called moderate Republicans have so far not been on board. An impeachment against Mayorkas would be the first to take place since 1876, when chamber did the same to then- US Secretary of War William Belknap.Data provided by Customs and Border Protection shows the number of illegal immigrants crossings the US southern border in fiscal year 2022 exceeded 2.7 million.

