University of Texas at Austin Blocks TikTok on Campus

The University of Texas at Austin has become the latest state university to ban the TikTok video sharing app on its campus following the governor's directive.

2023-01-18

2023-01-18T12:36+0000

2023-01-18T12:37+0000

Governor Greg Abbott directed state agencies last month to ban the Chinese-made mobile app on government-issued devices citing cybersecurity concerns. The university has recently began removing TikTok from all government-issued devices, including university-issued cell phones, laptops, tablets and desktop computers. Similar steps have also been taken by the University of Texas at Dallas and Texas A&M University System. More than 85 million people are using TikTok in the United States. Abbott claimed that the Chinese could abuse the app to harvest Americans' personal data or manipulate the content they watch.

