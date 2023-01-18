International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230118/university-of-texas-at-austin-blocks-tiktok-on-campus-1106458805.html
University of Texas at Austin Blocks TikTok on Campus
University of Texas at Austin Blocks TikTok on Campus
The University of Texas at Austin has become the latest state university to ban the TikTok video sharing app on its campus following the governor's directive.
2023-01-18T12:36+0000
2023-01-18T12:37+0000
americas
tik tok
gregg abbott
texas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/14/1099786674_0:304:3000:1992_1920x0_80_0_0_43ee27e2eb94a72edbaa4711f9e4ec86.jpg
Governor Greg Abbott directed state agencies last month to ban the Chinese-made mobile app on government-issued devices citing cybersecurity concerns. The university has recently began removing TikTok from all government-issued devices, including university-issued cell phones, laptops, tablets and desktop computers. Similar steps have also been taken by the University of Texas at Dallas and Texas A&amp;M University System. More than 85 million people are using TikTok in the United States. Abbott claimed that the Chinese could abuse the app to harvest Americans' personal data or manipulate the content they watch.
https://sputniknews.com/20230103/scholar-us-labeling-tiktok-digital-fentanyl-absurd-shows-dysfunction-of-american-politics-1106006024.html
americas
texas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/14/1099786674_0:0:2668:2001_1920x0_80_0_0_12ef1c4beb8afd81a0dc8f04dba2df8f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tik tok ban in usa, tik tok cybersecurity threat, tik tok in texas
tik tok ban in usa, tik tok cybersecurity threat, tik tok in texas

University of Texas at Austin Blocks TikTok on Campus

12:36 GMT 18.01.2023 (Updated: 12:37 GMT 18.01.2023)
© AP Photo / Kiichiro SatoA logo of a smartphone app TikTok is seen on a user post on a smartphone screen Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Tokyo.
A logo of a smartphone app TikTok is seen on a user post on a smartphone screen Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Tokyo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.01.2023
© AP Photo / Kiichiro Sato
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The University of Texas at Austin has become the latest state university to ban the TikTok video sharing app on its campus following the governor's directive.
Governor Greg Abbott directed state agencies last month to ban the Chinese-made mobile app on government-issued devices citing cybersecurity concerns.
"Today, the university blocked TikTok access on our networks. You are no longer able to access TikTok on any device if you are connected to the university via its wired or WIFI networks," it said in a message to students.
The social media application logo, TikTok is displayed on the screen of an iPhone on an American flag background. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.01.2023
Americas
Scholar: US Labeling TikTok 'Digital Fentanyl' Absurd, Shows Dysfunction of American Politics
3 January, 10:21 GMT
The university has recently began removing TikTok from all government-issued devices, including university-issued cell phones, laptops, tablets and desktop computers. Similar steps have also been taken by the University of Texas at Dallas and Texas A&M University System.
More than 85 million people are using TikTok in the United States. Abbott claimed that the Chinese could abuse the app to harvest Americans' personal data or manipulate the content they watch.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
The United Kingdom Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace speaks during a meeting with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin - Sputnik InternationalLIVE UPDATES: UK to Give Ukraine 'Hundreds' of Armored Vehicles, Including 'Bulldogs' - Wallace16 January, 08:43 GMT
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала