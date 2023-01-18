https://sputniknews.com/20230118/university-of-texas-at-austin-blocks-tiktok-on-campus-1106458805.html
University of Texas at Austin Blocks TikTok on Campus
University of Texas at Austin Blocks TikTok on Campus
The University of Texas at Austin has become the latest state university to ban the TikTok video sharing app on its campus following the governor's directive.
Governor Greg Abbott directed state agencies last month to ban the Chinese-made mobile app on government-issued devices citing cybersecurity concerns. The university has recently began removing TikTok from all government-issued devices, including university-issued cell phones, laptops, tablets and desktop computers. Similar steps have also been taken by the University of Texas at Dallas and Texas A&M University System. More than 85 million people are using TikTok in the United States. Abbott claimed that the Chinese could abuse the app to harvest Americans' personal data or manipulate the content they watch.
12:36 GMT 18.01.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The University of Texas at Austin has become the latest state university to ban the TikTok video sharing app on its campus following the governor's directive.
Governor Greg Abbott
directed state agencies last month to ban the Chinese-made mobile app on government-issued devices citing cybersecurity concerns.
"Today, the university blocked TikTok access on our networks. You are no longer able to access TikTok on any device if you are connected to the university via its wired or WIFI networks," it said in a message to students.
The university has recently began removing TikTok from all government-issued devices, including university-issued cell phones, laptops, tablets and desktop computers. Similar steps have also been taken by the University of Texas
at Dallas and Texas A&M University System.
More than 85 million people are using TikTok in the United States. Abbott claimed that the Chinese could abuse the app to harvest Americans' personal data or manipulate the content they watch.