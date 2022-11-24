International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221124/texas-military-says-sending-armored-troop-carriers-boosting-security-at-southern-border-1104615394.html
Texas Military Says Sending Armored Troop Carriers, Boosting Security at Southern Border
Texas Military Says Sending Armored Troop Carriers, Boosting Security at Southern Border
AUSTIN, Texas (Sputnik) - Texas is deploying armored personnel carriers and enhancing security along the state's southern border with Mexico amid... 24.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-24T03:43+0000
2022-11-24T03:43+0000
americas
gregg abbott
texas governor greg abbott
border
us-mexico border
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/19/1095777389_0:0:2554:1438_1920x0_80_0_0_bfa5a56cdfdc87455de864586ece924b.png
"The Texas National Guard, under direction of the Adjutant General, is deploying [ten] M113 Armored Personnel Carriers to the southern Texas-Mexico border, as well as increasing aircraft flights and security efforts," the spokesperson said.These actions are part of a larger strategy to fight back against the influx of illegal immigration on the southern border and the state is taking unprecedented measures to repel migrants trying to cross the border illegally, the spokesperson said.Earlier this month, Texas Governor Greg Abbott invoked invasion clauses of the US and Texas constitutions to address the influx of illegal immigration on the US-Mexico border under the Biden administration.Abbott said his order deploys National Guardsmen and state police officers to the Texas-Mexico border with the authority to arrest illegal migrants.Moreover, Abbott said, through the order, he can build additional border wall, deploy gun boats on the Rio Grande river, designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations, boost cooperation with other US states to address illegal migration, and enter into agreement with foreign countries such as Mexico to enhance border security.The United States has seen two consecutive record breaking years of illegal crossings into the United States since Biden assumed office in January 2021. Well over two million illegal crossings into the United States were recorded in fiscal year 2022, according to Customs and Border Protection.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/19/1095777389_357:0:2277:1440_1920x0_80_0_0_e811cd2e5d8555d078b429ec3fba8912.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
gregg abbott, texas governor greg abbott, border, us-mexico border
gregg abbott, texas governor greg abbott, border, us-mexico border

Texas Military Says Sending Armored Troop Carriers, Boosting Security at Southern Border

03:43 GMT 24.11.2022
© Sputnik ScreenshotTexas Governor Greg Abbott speaks at a press conference on May 25, 2022, about the mass shooting in Uvalde a day prior that killed 21 people, 19 of whom were elementary school students.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks at a press conference on May 25, 2022, about the mass shooting in Uvalde a day prior that killed 21 people, 19 of whom were elementary school students. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2022
© Sputnik Screenshot
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
AUSTIN, Texas (Sputnik) - Texas is deploying armored personnel carriers and enhancing security along the state's southern border with Mexico amid record-breaking levels of illegal immigration, a Texas National Guard spokesperson told Sputnik.
"The Texas National Guard, under direction of the Adjutant General, is deploying [ten] M113 Armored Personnel Carriers to the southern Texas-Mexico border, as well as increasing aircraft flights and security efforts," the spokesperson said.
These actions are part of a larger strategy to fight back against the influx of illegal immigration on the southern border and the state is taking unprecedented measures to repel migrants trying to cross the border illegally, the spokesperson said.
Earlier this month, Texas Governor Greg Abbott invoked invasion clauses of the US and Texas constitutions to address the influx of illegal immigration on the US-Mexico border under the Biden administration.
Abbott said his order deploys National Guardsmen and state police officers to the Texas-Mexico border with the authority to arrest illegal migrants.
Moreover, Abbott said, through the order, he can build additional border wall, deploy gun boats on the Rio Grande river, designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations, boost cooperation with other US states to address illegal migration, and enter into agreement with foreign countries such as Mexico to enhance border security.
The United States has seen two consecutive record breaking years of illegal crossings into the United States since Biden assumed office in January 2021. Well over two million illegal crossings into the United States were recorded in fiscal year 2022, according to Customs and Border Protection.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала