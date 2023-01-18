https://sputniknews.com/20230118/flat-white-jeremy-hunt-mocked-for-coffee-inflation-analogy-1106451565.html

Flat White: Jeremy Hunt Mocked For Coffee Inflation Analogy

Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has ambitiously vowed to halve double-digit inflation and end the recession this year, bringing economic and jobs growth back to Britain.

The UK's chancellor of the exchequer has been roasted online after tweeting patronising video explaining inflation. In the clip Chancellor Hunt visits a cafeteria and orders a "flat white" to illustrate what has gone wrong with the economy."The pound in your pocket is worth less than it used to be," Hunt continued in an echo of prime minister Harold Wilson's oft-lampooned 1967 speech, when the Labour leader insisted devaluation of sterling would not affect prices.Tim Bale, a politics professor at Queen Mary University of London, tweeted sarcastically that the video would "go down as a classic of the genre" — while poking fun at Hunt's very rough arithmetic and poor punctuation.London School of Economics media professor Charlie Beckett accused the ruling Conservative party of "using public money to produce propaganda" with the video, produced by the Treasury.Former education secretary Kit Malthouse, a fellow Tory, suggested in a tweet that the rampant inflation was caused by "money supply". Former chancellor and current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak oversaw hundreds of billions of spending on aid to businesses and furloughed workers during the COVID-19 pandemic."I hope he recycled all those cups he wasted," observed Steven Fielding, emeritus politics professor at the University of Nottingham.Hunt admitted that food prices had risen by 16 per cent — and even more for the items the poorest families typically buy.But he blamed the cost-of-living crisis on the supply-chain disruption caused by the pandemic lockdown, along with "Putin's invasion of Ukraine, which pushed global gas prices to their highest-ever levels."The British government has led the way on Western sanctions and trade embargoes on Russia since it launched its de-Nazification operation in Ukraine on February 24 last year, while Moscow has accused Sunak's short-lived predecessor Liz Truss of orchestrating the blowing-up of Russia's submarine Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines to Germany.The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics showed that consumer price index (CPI) inflation was running at 10.5 per cent in December, compared to the same month of 2021. The retail price index (RPI) rate was running at 15.2 per cent, down from 16.4 per cent in October.

