https://sputniknews.com/20230118/church-of-england-rejects-calls-to-back-same-sex-marriage-1106456156.html

Church of England Rejects Calls to Back Same-Sex Marriage

Church of England Rejects Calls to Back Same-Sex Marriage

The Church of England on Wednesday rejected demands to allow clergy to conduct same-sex marriages, but suggested that couples who were married in a civil ceremony could bless their union in church.

2023-01-18T11:54+0000

2023-01-18T11:54+0000

2023-01-18T11:54+0000

world

church of england

uk

lgbt

christianity

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106332/52/1063325282_0:229:5322:3223_1920x0_80_0_0_3016d600502ac0fc133eb6c7dea4755e.jpg

On Monday, UK House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt called on the Church of England to perform same-sex marriages, saying the Church's current stance causes "pain and trauma" to LGBTQ+ people. Following the appeal, the Church outlined its new proposals, which it called "historical plans" to reform its posture on same-sex couples. Prayers will be voluntary for clergy and can be used in different combinations reflecting the theological diversity of the Church, the statement read. Church of England bishops will later this week issue an apology to LGBTQ+ people for the "rejection, exclusion and hostility" they have faced in churches and the impact it has had on their lives, the statement added. Under canon law, no priest in the Church of England can bless or marry same-sex couples. According to the British media, Mordaunt's call was the first time that a sitting cabinet minister had asked the Church to carry out reforms on same-sex marriage.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

same-sex marriage church of england, lgbtq+ in england, lgbtq+ and religion