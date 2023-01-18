International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230118/church-of-england-rejects-calls-to-back-same-sex-marriage-1106456156.html
Church of England Rejects Calls to Back Same-Sex Marriage
Church of England Rejects Calls to Back Same-Sex Marriage
The Church of England on Wednesday rejected demands to allow clergy to conduct same-sex marriages, but suggested that couples who were married in a civil ceremony could bless their union in church.
2023-01-18T11:54+0000
2023-01-18T11:54+0000
world
church of england
uk
lgbt
christianity
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106332/52/1063325282_0:229:5322:3223_1920x0_80_0_0_3016d600502ac0fc133eb6c7dea4755e.jpg
On Monday, UK House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt called on the Church of England to perform same-sex marriages, saying the Church's current stance causes "pain and trauma" to LGBTQ+ people. Following the appeal, the Church outlined its new proposals, which it called "historical plans" to reform its posture on same-sex couples. Prayers will be voluntary for clergy and can be used in different combinations reflecting the theological diversity of the Church, the statement read. Church of England bishops will later this week issue an apology to LGBTQ+ people for the "rejection, exclusion and hostility" they have faced in churches and the impact it has had on their lives, the statement added. Under canon law, no priest in the Church of England can bless or marry same-sex couples. According to the British media, Mordaunt's call was the first time that a sitting cabinet minister had asked the Church to carry out reforms on same-sex marriage.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106332/52/1063325282_361:0:4961:3450_1920x0_80_0_0_34e9aa2c27120f4f9c58e5eef9ce6ab8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
same-sex marriage church of england, lgbtq+ in england, lgbtq+ and religion
same-sex marriage church of england, lgbtq+ in england, lgbtq+ and religion

Church of England Rejects Calls to Back Same-Sex Marriage

11:54 GMT 18.01.2023
© AP Photo / Frank AugsteinThe church of Westminster Abbey in London
The church of Westminster Abbey in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.01.2023
© AP Photo / Frank Augstein
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Church of England on Wednesday rejected demands to allow clergy to conduct same-sex marriages, but suggested that couples who were married in a civil ceremony could bless their union in church.
On Monday, UK House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt called on the Church of England to perform same-sex marriages, saying the Church's current stance causes "pain and trauma" to LGBTQ+ people. Following the appeal, the Church outlined its new proposals, which it called "historical plans" to reform its posture on same-sex couples.
"Under the proposals, same-sex couples would still not be able to get married in a Church of England church, but could have a service in which there would be prayers of dedication, thanksgiving or for God’s blessing on the couple in church following a civil marriage or partnership," the Church said in a statement.
Prayers will be voluntary for clergy and can be used in different combinations reflecting the theological diversity of the Church, the statement read.

"This is not the end of that journey but we have reached a milestone and I hope that these prayers of love and faith can provide a way for us all to celebrate and affirm same-sex relationships," the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell stated.

Church of England bishops will later this week issue an apology to LGBTQ+ people for the "rejection, exclusion and hostility" they have faced in churches and the impact it has had on their lives, the statement added.
Under canon law, no priest in the Church of England can bless or marry same-sex couples. According to the British media, Mordaunt's call was the first time that a sitting cabinet minister had asked the Church to carry out reforms on same-sex marriage.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
The United Kingdom Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace speaks during a meeting with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin - Sputnik InternationalLIVE UPDATES: UK to Give Ukraine 'Hundreds' of Armored Vehicles, Including 'Bulldogs' - Wallace16 January, 08:43 GMT
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала