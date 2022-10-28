https://sputniknews.com/20221028/after-final-state-passes-law-same-gender-marriage-made-legal-in-all-of-mexico-1102811433.html

After Final State Passes Law, Same-Gender Marriage Made Legal in All of Mexico

A process that began in 2015 was completed on Wednesday, when Mexico’s northeastern state of Tamaulipas voted to legalize same-gender marriages, meaning the... 28.10.2022, Sputnik International

Lawmakers in Tamaulipas, on the US border, voted on Wednesday to amend the state’s Civil Code to allow gay, lesbian and bisexual couples to legally wed.The vote was 23 in favor, 12 against, and two abstentions.Just a day earlier, across the country in Guerrero, lawmakers approved a similar legalization of same-gender marriages.The high court helped set the process in motion when in June 2015, it ruled that bans on same-gender marriage were in violation of the Mexican Constitution. In Mexico, only civil marriages are recognized by law.LGBTQ rights have made gains in Latin America in recent months, with Cuba passing a new Family Code in September that legalizes same-gender marriage and the first marriages being performed under the law earlier this week. Last December, Chile also passed a law legalizing same-gender marriage.

