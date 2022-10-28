International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221028/after-final-state-passes-law-same-gender-marriage-made-legal-in-all-of-mexico-1102811433.html
After Final State Passes Law, Same-Gender Marriage Made Legal in All of Mexico
After Final State Passes Law, Same-Gender Marriage Made Legal in All of Mexico
A process that began in 2015 was completed on Wednesday, when Mexico’s northeastern state of Tamaulipas voted to legalize same-gender marriages, meaning the... 28.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-28T19:58+0000
2022-10-28T19:56+0000
americas
mexico
lgbtq
same-sex marriage
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106657/99/1066579923_0:270:5184:3186_1920x0_80_0_0_42eaa60356bc5331c95d3f52745074fa.jpg
Lawmakers in Tamaulipas, on the US border, voted on Wednesday to amend the state’s Civil Code to allow gay, lesbian and bisexual couples to legally wed.The vote was 23 in favor, 12 against, and two abstentions.Just a day earlier, across the country in Guerrero, lawmakers approved a similar legalization of same-gender marriages.The high court helped set the process in motion when in June 2015, it ruled that bans on same-gender marriage were in violation of the Mexican Constitution. In Mexico, only civil marriages are recognized by law.LGBTQ rights have made gains in Latin America in recent months, with Cuba passing a new Family Code in September that legalizes same-gender marriage and the first marriages being performed under the law earlier this week. Last December, Chile also passed a law legalizing same-gender marriage.
americas
mexico
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Fantine Gardinier
Fantine Gardinier
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106657/99/1066579923_288:0:4896:3456_1920x0_80_0_0_a182c3d9cdd581414eb5754de84ae6eb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mexico, lgbtq, same-sex marriage
mexico, lgbtq, same-sex marriage

After Final State Passes Law, Same-Gender Marriage Made Legal in All of Mexico

19:58 GMT 28.10.2022
© AP Photo / Esteban FelixMembers of the LGBT movement hold a gay pride flag
Members of the LGBT movement hold a gay pride flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2022
© AP Photo / Esteban Felix
Subscribe
International
India
Fantine Gardinier
All materials
A process that began in 2015 was completed on Wednesday, when Mexico’s northeastern state of Tamaulipas voted to legalize same-gender marriages, meaning the right of LGBTQ people to marry is now protected in all 32 Mexican states.
Lawmakers in Tamaulipas, on the US border, voted on Wednesday to amend the state’s Civil Code to allow gay, lesbian and bisexual couples to legally wed.
The vote was 23 in favor, 12 against, and two abstentions.
Just a day earlier, across the country in Guerrero, lawmakers approved a similar legalization of same-gender marriages.
“The whole country shines with a huge rainbow. Live the dignity and rights of all people. Love is love,” Arturo Zaldívar Lelo de Larrea, president of Mexico’s Supreme Court, said on Twitter in response to the news.
The high court helped set the process in motion when in June 2015, it ruled that bans on same-gender marriage were in violation of the Mexican Constitution. In Mexico, only civil marriages are recognized by law.
Just days after Mexico’s decision, the US Supreme Court made a similar ruling, striking down the Defense of Marriage Act and requiring all US states and territories to recognize same-gender marriages. Because of the court’s recent decisions reversing its ruling on abortion rights, some fear same-gender marriage could also be endangered by the court’s new conservative majority.
LGBTQ rights have made gains in Latin America in recent months, with Cuba passing a new Family Code in September that legalizes same-gender marriage and the first marriages being performed under the law earlier this week. Last December, Chile also passed a law legalizing same-gender marriage.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала