https://sputniknews.com/20230117/uk-watchdog-says-probation-service-failed-to-prevent-killamarsh-mass-murder-1106428975.html

UK Watchdog Says Probation Service Failed to Prevent Killamarsh Mass Murder

UK Watchdog Says Probation Service Failed to Prevent Killamarsh Mass Murder

The UK Probation Service has failed to adequately assess the threat posed by criminal Damien Bendall, and, thus, prevent him from murdering three children and one adult in the village of Killamarsh.

2023-01-17T13:59+0000

2023-01-17T13:59+0000

2023-01-17T13:59+0000

world

crime

felony

murder

rape

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105933/18/1059331898_0:64:1280:784_1920x0_80_0_0_0ff32540c7f04f893df84e31b3e04610.jpg

In September 2021, Bendall killed his girlfriend, 35-year-old Terri Harris, her children 13-year-old John Paul Bennett and 11-year-old Lacey Bennett, as well as Lacey's 11-year-old friend Connie Gent. Bendal also confessed to raping Lacey. In December 2022, he was sentenced to life imprisonment. UK Justice Secretary Dominic Raab has ordered an independent review into the work of probation officers after it turned out that Bendal had previously been convicted of a number of violent offenses. The inquiry found that since 2010, Bendall had been convicted of multiple felonies, including robbery, possession of knives, committing grievous bodily harm and unintentional arson. The watchdog also said the police had held evidence of the sexual risk the criminal represented to children. The Probation Service's failure to properly assess the case led to the fact that Bendall was supervised by inexperienced officers, who, in their turn, missed opportunities to "amend his risk of harm classification," according to the review. Based on the findings, the inspectorate also prepared several recommendations for improvements to the UK Prison and Probation Service. The watchdog suggested, among other measures, ensuring the adequacy of risk assessments, lowering senior officers' workloads and making child safeguarding evaluations in all cases.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

killamarsh mass murder, sexual violence, sexual violence against children, partner violence, arson, robbery