South Korean President Visits Seoul-Built Barakah NPP in UAE

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, currently on a four-day state trip to the United Arab Emirates, has visited the Barakah nuclear power plant.

During his visit to the NPP, the South Korean leader accompanied by UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan witnessed the launch of the plant's third unit and evaluated the progress in the construction of the fourth unit, the news outlet reported, citing a statement by Yoon's office. South Korean business leaders, including Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Euisun Chung, also attended the ceremony marking the start of the operation of the NPP's third unit, according to the news agency. Seoul won the contract for the construction of the NPP Barakah, which means "God's blessing," in 2009. The completion of the station is scheduled for next year. Its expected power supply amounts to 5380 MW, which will cover a quarter of the UAE's demand. The Barakah nuclear power plant is the first NPP in the Middle East.

