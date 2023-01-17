https://sputniknews.com/20230117/south-korean-president-visits-seoul-built-barakah-npp-in-uae-1106420395.html
South Korean President Visits Seoul-Built Barakah NPP in UAE
South Korean President Visits Seoul-Built Barakah NPP in UAE
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, currently on a four-day state trip to the United Arab Emirates, has visited the Barakah nuclear power plant.
2023-01-17T10:45+0000
2023-01-17T10:45+0000
2023-01-17T10:55+0000
world
south korea
uae
samsung
hyundai
nuclear power plant
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/11/1106420838_0:158:3027:1861_1920x0_80_0_0_f9d024c2550b5bcab35eb375c5aeee9f.jpg
During his visit to the NPP, the South Korean leader accompanied by UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan witnessed the launch of the plant's third unit and evaluated the progress in the construction of the fourth unit, the news outlet reported, citing a statement by Yoon's office. South Korean business leaders, including Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Euisun Chung, also attended the ceremony marking the start of the operation of the NPP's third unit, according to the news agency. Seoul won the contract for the construction of the NPP Barakah, which means "God's blessing," in 2009. The completion of the station is scheduled for next year. Its expected power supply amounts to 5380 MW, which will cover a quarter of the UAE's demand. The Barakah nuclear power plant is the first NPP in the Middle East.
south korea
uae
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/11/1106420838_168:0:2859:2018_1920x0_80_0_0_71d3e81e4ec1bb096da1446d1dad02d1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
yoon suk yeol, south korea, nuclear power plant, energy production
yoon suk yeol, south korea, nuclear power plant, energy production
South Korean President Visits Seoul-Built Barakah NPP in UAE
10:45 GMT 17.01.2023 (Updated: 10:55 GMT 17.01.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, currently on a four-day state trip to the United Arab Emirates, has visited the Barakah nuclear power plant (NPP) and praised the success of the two countries' joint project, as well as their bilateral cooperation, media reported on Tuesday.
"The Barakah nuclear power plant carries large symbolic meaning as a representation of the special strategic partnership between South Korea and the UAE," Yoon said.
During his visit to the NPP
, the South Korean leader accompanied by UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan witnessed the launch of the plant's third unit and evaluated the progress in the construction of the fourth unit, the news outlet reported, citing a statement by Yoon's office.
"Based on the success of Barakah, South Korea and the UAE should join forces to produce greater achievements, such as through cooperation on additional nuclear power plants in the UAE and joint expansion overseas," Yoon stated.
South Korean business leaders, including Samsung
Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Euisun Chung, also attended the ceremony marking the start of the operation of the NPP's third unit, according to the news agency.
Seoul won the contract for the construction of the NPP Barakah, which means "God's blessing," in 2009. The completion of the station is scheduled for next year. Its expected power supply amounts to 5380 MW, which will cover a quarter of the UAE
's demand.
The Barakah nuclear power plant is the first NPP in the Middle East.