https://sputniknews.com/20221221/russia-ready-to-build-nuclear-power-plant-in-new-capital-of-indonesia-ambassador-1105675939.html

Russia Ready to Build Nuclear Power Plant in New Capital of Indonesia: Ambassador

Russia Ready to Build Nuclear Power Plant in New Capital of Indonesia: Ambassador

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is ready to build a nuclear power plant in the new capital of Indonesia, Nusantara, Russian ambassador to Indonesia Lyudmila... 21.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-21T16:37+0000

2022-12-21T16:37+0000

2022-12-21T16:37+0000

economy

russia

indonesia

cooperation

bilateral relations

nuclear power plant

nuclear power

npp

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/15/1105675723_0:151:3103:1896_1920x0_80_0_0_145c84aef56641cb19252b899c1152c5.jpg

"Responding to the call of the Indonesian government, [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin is ready to build a nuclear power plant on Kalimantan. Several Indonesian government agencies have already contacted us on issues related to the technologies that Russia possesses," Vorobyeva said as quoted by local media. According to her, the Russian side is interested in the development of the city of Nusantara on the Kalimantan peninsula and is ready to offer Indonesia unique technologies. In particular, Russia has the technology of floating nuclear power plants, which are attached to large ships and can be placed anywhere, Vorobyeva added. This makes them indispensable in the event of natural disasters, from which Indonesia often suffers, the ambassador noted. "We are the only ones in the world who have this technology," Vorobyeva said. This summer, Putin offered his Indonesian counterpart, Joko Widodo, cooperation in working on a nuclear project in Indonesia.

https://sputniknews.com/20220122/iran-holding-talks-with-russia-on-constructing-new-units-of-bushehr-npp---reports-1092440657.html

russia

indonesia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, indonesia, cooperation, bilateral relations, nuclear power plant, nuclear power, npp