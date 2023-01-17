https://sputniknews.com/20230117/mayors-office-of-sainte-genevieve-des-bois-says-will-ensure-maintenance-of-russian-graves-1106422191.html

Mayor's Office of Sainte-Genevieve-des-Bois Says Will Ensure Maintenance of Russian Graves

The mayor's office of the French city of Saint-Genevieve-de-Bois told Russian media on Tuesday that it will ensure the maintenance of Russian graves in the cemetery.

On Monday, French media reported that the city of Saint-Genevieve-de-Bois did not accept Russia's payments to renew the lease of places at the city cemetery, where prominent Russians are buried. The mayor's office said that the refusal to accept Russia's payment was connected to the "exceptional international conditions."

