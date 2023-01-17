International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230117/mayors-office-of-sainte-genevieve-des-bois-says-will-ensure-maintenance-of-russian-graves-1106422191.html
Mayor's Office of Sainte-Genevieve-des-Bois Says Will Ensure Maintenance of Russian Graves
Mayor's Office of Sainte-Genevieve-des-Bois Says Will Ensure Maintenance of Russian Graves
The mayor's office of the French city of Saint-Genevieve-de-Bois told Russian media on Tuesday that it will ensure the maintenance of Russian graves in the cemetery.
2023-01-17T11:29+0000
2023-01-17T11:29+0000
world
france
cemetery
financing
mayor
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/11/1106421699_0:179:3005:1869_1920x0_80_0_0_32b25c739fe0801c9b89b2b98bd0ccd6.jpg
On Monday, French media reported that the city of Saint-Genevieve-de-Bois did not accept Russia's payments to renew the lease of places at the city cemetery, where prominent Russians are buried. The mayor's office said that the refusal to accept Russia's payment was connected to the "exceptional international conditions."
https://sputniknews.com/20230116/dead-canceled-moscow-barred-from-financing-famous-russian-cemetery-in-france-1106397310.html
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/11/1106421699_138:0:2867:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f2d368c29afe61266a4b8c1fa78ada35.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian cemetery, france, saint-genevieve-de-bois, russian graves in france
russian cemetery, france, saint-genevieve-de-bois, russian graves in france

Mayor's Office of Sainte-Genevieve-des-Bois Says Will Ensure Maintenance of Russian Graves

11:29 GMT 17.01.2023
© Sputnik / V.HomenkoRussian cemetery in the French city of Sainte Genevieve des Bois
Russian cemetery in the French city of Sainte Genevieve des Bois - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.01.2023
© Sputnik / V.Homenko
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
PARIS (Sputnik) The mayor's office of the French city of Saint-Genevieve-de-Bois told Russian media on Tuesday that it will ensure the maintenance of Russian graves in the cemetery, despite it's refusal to accept payment from Russia for places there.
On Monday, French media reported that the city of Saint-Genevieve-de-Bois did not accept Russia's payments to renew the lease of places at the city cemetery, where prominent Russians are buried.
"The city of Saint-Genevieve-de-Bois will continue to take measures to preserve this important object of international heritage. Russian graves will not be disturbed and we confirm that the city will ensure, as it does today, the maintenance and restoration of places in the municipal cemetery," the statement said.
Sainte-Genevieve-des-Bois Russian Cemetery - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2023
World
Dead Canceled: Moscow Barred From Financing Famous Russian Cemetery in France
Yesterday, 13:16 GMT
The mayor's office said that the refusal to accept Russia's payment was connected to the "exceptional international conditions."
"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and the conflict in Ukraine, the procedure, unfortunately, cannot be continued, and restoration work on the graves cannot be carried out... As for the payments for 2022, the exceptional international context forced us to temporarily postpone them," the mayor's office said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
The United Kingdom Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace speaks during a meeting with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin - Sputnik InternationalLIVE UPDATES: UK to Give Ukraine 'Hundreds' of Armored Vehicles, Including 'Bulldogs' - WallaceYesterday, 08:43 GMT
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала