International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230116/dead-canceled-moscow-barred-from-financing-famous-russian-cemetery-in-france-1106397310.html
Dead Canceled: Moscow Barred From Financing Famous Russian Cemetery in France
Dead Canceled: Moscow Barred From Financing Famous Russian Cemetery in France
According to French media reports, local authorities have recently refused to accept the money that Moscow sent to finance the renewal of burial plot concessions at the Sainte-Genevieve-des-Bois Russian Cemetery.
2023-01-16T13:16+0000
2023-01-16T13:16+0000
world
france
cemetery
lease
financing
closure
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/10/1106398037_0:171:2991:1853_1920x0_80_0_0_68be84ea6ea48ee0047ee0124e72811d.jpg
A famous necropolis in France that houses the remains of many prestigious Russian immigrants has ended up in a precarious state amid the fallout from the ongoing armed conflict in Ukraine.According to French media reports, local authorities have recently refused to accept the money that Moscow sent to finance the renewal and maintenance of burial plot concessions at the Sainte-Genevieve-des-Bois Russian Cemetery.The cemetery was established in the 1920s when a portion of the land of an already existing cemetery was provided to house the burials of Russians who fled their home country in the wake of the revolution of 1917 and the subsequent civil war.Some of the more notable Russians interred there include prominent author Ivan Bunin, filmmaker Andrei Tarkovsky and painter Konstantin Korovin. It is regarded as the largest Russian cemetery in France.Following the news, the Russian Embassy in France expressed concerns over the “unhealthy situation” surrounding the cemetery. It likewise pointed out that there currently seems to be no risk of burial site removal, however, with city authorities saying that the matter of lease payments was merely postponed.Meanwhile, the head of the cemetery’s Committee for the Maintenance of Russian Orthodox Graves reportedly remarked that they might be able to finance the lease of 22 burial plots for ten years.One media outlet also pointed out that inspections conducted by Russia in 2018 and 2020 showed that about 45 percent of the tombs at the cemetery required renovation, but the ensuing COVID pandemic, followed by the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine, effectively caused Russia to abandon this undertaking.
https://sputniknews.com/20220915/slovak-authorities-level-cemetery-containing-graves-of-russian-wwi-soldiers-with-bulldozer-1100824474.html
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/10/1106398037_91:0:2822:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_48bd2182f067cfdceb20ca3cde971be7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sainte-genevieve-des-bois russian cemetery
sainte-genevieve-des-bois russian cemetery

Dead Canceled: Moscow Barred From Financing Famous Russian Cemetery in France

13:16 GMT 16.01.2023
© Sputnik / Irina KalashnikovaSainte-Genevieve-des-Bois Russian Cemetery
Sainte-Genevieve-des-Bois Russian Cemetery - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2023
© Sputnik / Irina Kalashnikova
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The Russian cemetery in the French city of Sainte Genevieve des Bois near Paris was founded nearly a century ago after the 1917 Russian Revolution sparked a wave of emigration.
A famous necropolis in France that houses the remains of many prestigious Russian immigrants has ended up in a precarious state amid the fallout from the ongoing armed conflict in Ukraine.
According to French media reports, local authorities have recently refused to accept the money that Moscow sent to finance the renewal and maintenance of burial plot concessions at the Sainte-Genevieve-des-Bois Russian Cemetery.
The cemetery was established in the 1920s when a portion of the land of an already existing cemetery was provided to house the burials of Russians who fled their home country in the wake of the revolution of 1917 and the subsequent civil war.
Some of the more notable Russians interred there include prominent author Ivan Bunin, filmmaker Andrei Tarkovsky and painter Konstantin Korovin. It is regarded as the largest Russian cemetery in France.
Cemetery containing final resting places of Imperial Russian Army soldiers in northeastern Slovakia that was vandalized by local authorities this summer. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2022
World
Slovak Authorities Level Cemetery Containing Graves of Russian WWI Soldiers With Bulldozer
15 September 2022, 16:15 GMT
Following the news, the Russian Embassy in France expressed concerns over the “unhealthy situation” surrounding the cemetery. It likewise pointed out that there currently seems to be no risk of burial site removal, however, with city authorities saying that the matter of lease payments was merely postponed.
Meanwhile, the head of the cemetery’s Committee for the Maintenance of Russian Orthodox Graves reportedly remarked that they might be able to finance the lease of 22 burial plots for ten years.
One media outlet also pointed out that inspections conducted by Russia in 2018 and 2020 showed that about 45 percent of the tombs at the cemetery required renovation, but the ensuing COVID pandemic, followed by the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine, effectively caused Russia to abandon this undertaking.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
- Sputnik InternationalLIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Troops Target Donetsk Region Using 155mm Artillery Shells08:43 GMT
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала