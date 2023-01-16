https://sputniknews.com/20230116/dead-canceled-moscow-barred-from-financing-famous-russian-cemetery-in-france-1106397310.html

Dead Canceled: Moscow Barred From Financing Famous Russian Cemetery in France

Dead Canceled: Moscow Barred From Financing Famous Russian Cemetery in France

According to French media reports, local authorities have recently refused to accept the money that Moscow sent to finance the renewal of burial plot concessions at the Sainte-Genevieve-des-Bois Russian Cemetery.

2023-01-16T13:16+0000

2023-01-16T13:16+0000

2023-01-16T13:16+0000

world

france

cemetery

lease

financing

closure

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/10/1106398037_0:171:2991:1853_1920x0_80_0_0_68be84ea6ea48ee0047ee0124e72811d.jpg

A famous necropolis in France that houses the remains of many prestigious Russian immigrants has ended up in a precarious state amid the fallout from the ongoing armed conflict in Ukraine.According to French media reports, local authorities have recently refused to accept the money that Moscow sent to finance the renewal and maintenance of burial plot concessions at the Sainte-Genevieve-des-Bois Russian Cemetery.The cemetery was established in the 1920s when a portion of the land of an already existing cemetery was provided to house the burials of Russians who fled their home country in the wake of the revolution of 1917 and the subsequent civil war.Some of the more notable Russians interred there include prominent author Ivan Bunin, filmmaker Andrei Tarkovsky and painter Konstantin Korovin. It is regarded as the largest Russian cemetery in France.Following the news, the Russian Embassy in France expressed concerns over the “unhealthy situation” surrounding the cemetery. It likewise pointed out that there currently seems to be no risk of burial site removal, however, with city authorities saying that the matter of lease payments was merely postponed.Meanwhile, the head of the cemetery’s Committee for the Maintenance of Russian Orthodox Graves reportedly remarked that they might be able to finance the lease of 22 burial plots for ten years.One media outlet also pointed out that inspections conducted by Russia in 2018 and 2020 showed that about 45 percent of the tombs at the cemetery required renovation, but the ensuing COVID pandemic, followed by the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine, effectively caused Russia to abandon this undertaking.

https://sputniknews.com/20220915/slovak-authorities-level-cemetery-containing-graves-of-russian-wwi-soldiers-with-bulldozer-1100824474.html

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

sainte-genevieve-des-bois russian cemetery