https://sputniknews.com/20230117/dutch-prime-minister-to-talk-to-biden-in-washington-on-tuesday-1106418524.html

Dutch Prime Minister to Talk to Biden in Washington on Tuesday

Dutch Prime Minister to Talk to Biden in Washington on Tuesday

US President Joe Biden will welcome Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to the White House on Tuesday for talks ranging from transatlantic security to the conflict in Ukraine.

2023-01-17T08:32+0000

2023-01-17T08:32+0000

2023-01-17T08:32+0000

world

us

joe biden

mark rutte

indo-pacific

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0e/1106303748_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f4be3046a56b6b7e8fbb9f60555c3475.jpg

The leaders are expected to discuss assistance for Ukraine. Rutte said on Monday that coordination of international military support would remain essential in the months ahead. The two leaders will also discuss cooperation on critical technologies, their vision for the Indo-Pacific region and preparations for the second virtual Summit for Democracy, which the two countries will co-host in March.

indo-pacific

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

joe biden, western support for ukraine, mark rutte, indo-pacific