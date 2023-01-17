https://sputniknews.com/20230117/dutch-prime-minister-to-talk-to-biden-in-washington-on-tuesday-1106418524.html
Dutch Prime Minister to Talk to Biden in Washington on Tuesday
Dutch Prime Minister to Talk to Biden in Washington on Tuesday
US President Joe Biden will welcome Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to the White House on Tuesday for talks ranging from transatlantic security to the conflict in Ukraine.
2023-01-17T08:32+0000
2023-01-17T08:32+0000
2023-01-17T08:32+0000
world
us
joe biden
mark rutte
indo-pacific
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0e/1106303748_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f4be3046a56b6b7e8fbb9f60555c3475.jpg
The leaders are expected to discuss assistance for Ukraine. Rutte said on Monday that coordination of international military support would remain essential in the months ahead. The two leaders will also discuss cooperation on critical technologies, their vision for the Indo-Pacific region and preparations for the second virtual Summit for Democracy, which the two countries will co-host in March.
indo-pacific
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0e/1106303748_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1184ab78df9578a021001802c4957af9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
joe biden, western support for ukraine, mark rutte, indo-pacific
joe biden, western support for ukraine, mark rutte, indo-pacific
Dutch Prime Minister to Talk to Biden in Washington on Tuesday
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden will welcome Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to the White House on Tuesday for talks ranging from transatlantic security to the conflict in Ukraine.
The leaders are expected to discuss assistance for Ukraine. Rutte said on Monday that coordination of international military support
would remain essential in the months ahead.
The two leaders will also discuss cooperation on critical technologies, their vision for the Indo-Pacific
region and preparations for the second virtual Summit for Democracy, which the two countries will co-host in March.