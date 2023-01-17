International
Dutch Prime Minister to Talk to Biden in Washington on Tuesday
US President Joe Biden will welcome Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to the White House on Tuesday for talks ranging from transatlantic security to the conflict in Ukraine.
The leaders are expected to discuss assistance for Ukraine. Rutte said on Monday that coordination of international military support would remain essential in the months ahead. The two leaders will also discuss cooperation on critical technologies, their vision for the Indo-Pacific region and preparations for the second virtual Summit for Democracy, which the two countries will co-host in March.
Dutch Prime Minister to Talk to Biden in Washington on Tuesday

08:32 GMT 17.01.2023
© AP Photo / Andrew HarnikPresident Joe Biden responds to a reporters question after speaking about the economy in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Washington.
