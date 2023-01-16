https://sputniknews.com/20230116/us-treasury-chief-reportedly-to-meet-chinese-vice-premier-in-switzerland-on-january-18---1106397930.html

US Treasury Chief Reportedly to Meet Chinese Vice Premier in Switzerland on January 18

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen plans to hold her first face-to-face meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Switzerland on January 18.

The talks will focus on the global economy, the Americain news portal reported, citing a Treasury official. The 53rd annual meeting of the WEF is taking place in Davos from January 16-20. The main issues on the agenda of the forum are energy and food crises, high global inflation, investments in emerging technologies, as well as current geopolitical risks for the world economy. In August 2022, China suspended negotiations with the United States in a number of areas after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan. China condemned Pelosi's trip in the strongest terms, saying it was a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of Taiwan.

