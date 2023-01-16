Drone Shot Down Over Sevastopol Bay in Crimea, Governor Says

International
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was shot down by air defense systems off the coast of the Russian city of Sevastopol in Crimea, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.
"Air defense systems shot down a UAV over the [Sevastopol] bay," Razvozhayev said on Telegram late on Sunday night, adding that all services are running as usual following the incident. Ukrainian forces have attacked Crimea using drones multiple times since the start of the year. All of the UAVs were shot down by Russian air defense. In October of last year, Ukraine carried out a massive drone attack on vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.
