https://sputniknews.com/20230116/drone-shot-down-over-sevastopol-bay-in-crimea-governor-says-1106386619.html

Drone Shot Down Over Sevastopol Bay in Crimea, Governor Says

Drone Shot Down Over Sevastopol Bay in Crimea, Governor Says

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was shot down by air defense systems off the coast of the Russian city of Sevastopol in Crimea, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

2023-01-16T04:50+0000

2023-01-16T04:50+0000

2023-01-16T04:51+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

crimea

uav

sevastopol

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/16009/70/160097035_0:0:801:451_1920x0_80_0_0_cfd743b1c5ce8c93a9153866407974ee.jpg

"Air defense systems shot down a UAV over the [Sevastopol] bay," Razvozhayev said on Telegram late on Sunday night, adding that all services are running as usual following the incident. Ukrainian forces have attacked Crimea using drones multiple times since the start of the year. All of the UAVs were shot down by Russian air defense. In October of last year, Ukraine carried out a massive drone attack on vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.

sevastopol

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

drone shot down in crimea, uavs in crimea, russia shots down ukrainian drone in crimea