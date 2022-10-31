https://sputniknews.com/20221031/putin-ukrainian-drones-used-humanitarian-corridor-to-attack-sevastopol-put-grain-shipments-at-risk-1102897595.html

Putin: Ukrainian Drones Used Humanitarian Corridor to Attack Sevastopol, Put Grain Shipments at Risk

Putin: Ukrainian Drones Used Humanitarian Corridor to Attack Sevastopol, Put Grain Shipments at Risk

Western powers have blamed Russia for supposedly blocking the export of Ukrainian grain shipments, which are vital for parts of Africa and the Middle East... 31.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-31T22:58+0000

2022-10-31T22:58+0000

2022-10-31T22:58+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

grain exports

drone attack

sevastopol

vladimir putin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1f/1102897280_0:206:3275:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_aece194a150525bbc72c378a5fbfa77e.jpg

Speaking at a press conference in Sochi with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan following trilateral talks aimed at restoring peace in the Caucasus, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukrainian forces had endangered cargo ships carrying grain through a humanitarian corridor set up by Russian forces to allow their passage near the conflict zone.“Just like everyone is now blathering on about what Russia is doing, not remembering what caused it, but it is caused by creating a threat to this humanitarian corridor," he added.The deal establishing the corridor was suspended in the wake of the Saturday drone attack, which hit infrastructure in the Crimean port city as well as ships of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet which are based there.“I don’t remember the data of the last hours and the last days, but in general it looks like 34% of grain goes to Turkey, 35%, a little more - to the EU countries, and only 3 to 4%, well, according to the Ministry of Agriculture - maybe sometimes it happened a little more, up to 5%, this figure fluctuates, because more is exported here and there - went in favor of the poorest countries," the Russian president told reporters.Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said earlier on Monday that Moscow would step in and help as much as possible the nations most affected by the suspension of the grain deal.Putin added that European nations were trying to exclude Russia from various international formats, including the talks between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev that had just concluded thanks to Putin’s moderation.Russia’s special operation in Ukraine began in February following the collapse of months of negotiations with NATO about Russia’s security red lines in the region. The operation aims to accomplish what the talks did not: neutralization of Ukraine as a potential base from which NATO forces could attack Russia, and the ending of the neo-Nazi threat posed to ethnic Russians and Russian-speaking peoples in the region. Last month, four breakaway regions from Ukraine with Russian-speaking majorities voted to join the Russian Federation.

sevastopol

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

grain exports, drone attack, sevastopol, vladimir putin