https://sputniknews.com/20230116/chemical-plant-blast-in-northeastern-china-results-in-two-dead---reports-1106385859.html
Chemical Plant Blast in Northeastern China Results in Two Dead - Reports
Chemical Plant Blast in Northeastern China Results in Two Dead - Reports
BEIJING (Sputnik) - At least two people died and over 30 others were injured as a result of an explosion that took place at a chemical plant in China's... 16.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-16T03:26+0000
2023-01-16T03:26+0000
2023-01-16T03:26+0000
world
china
chemical plant
explosion
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103330/17/1033301769_0:44:1024:620_1920x0_80_0_0_e5d0914d87428ae138f7712005770bd8.jpg
On Sunday, CCTV reported that an explosion occurred at one of the plants in the city of Panjin located on the coast of the Liaodong Bay. On Monday, CCTV said that at least two people died and 34 others were injured (four of them seriously) as a result of the blast. Another 12 people are missing. According to CCTV, the explosion occurred during preventive maintenance work at the plant’s alkylation unit.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103330/17/1033301769_73:0:973:675_1920x0_80_0_0_ad7ba218522f708d1460ce963a35fbeb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
china, chemical plant, explosion
china, chemical plant, explosion
Chemical Plant Blast in Northeastern China Results in Two Dead - Reports
BEIJING (Sputnik) - At least two people died and over 30 others were injured as a result of an explosion that took place at a chemical plant in China's northeastern province of Liaoning, China Central Television (CCTV) reports.
On Sunday, CCTV reported that an explosion occurred at one of the plants in the city of Panjin located on the coast of the Liaodong Bay.
On Monday, CCTV said that at least two people died and 34 others were injured (four of them seriously) as a result of the blast. Another 12 people are missing.
According to CCTV, the explosion occurred during preventive maintenance work at the plant’s alkylation unit.