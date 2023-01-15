https://sputniknews.com/20230115/video-shows-ukrainian-forces-prepping-chemical-weapons-attack-russian-embassy-says-1106329644.html

Video Shows Ukrainian Forces Prepping Chemical Weapons Attack, Russian Embassy Says

Video Shows Ukrainian Forces Prepping Chemical Weapons Attack, Russian Embassy Says

Russia’s Embassy to the UK said canisters seen being loaded onto drones by Ukrainian militants could contain phosgene, which is banned under the UN’s Chemical Weapons Convention.

Russia has condemned the Ukrainian military after a video surfaced which appears to show the Kiev regime’s forces loading drones with chemical weapons.“A video published by [the] Ukrainian military apparently shows them preparing to use chemical weapons… against [the] Russian military,” the Russian Embassy to the UK wrote Friday.In the video, which appeared on social media earlier this week, soldiers can be seen giving a tour of what appears to be a chemical weapons facility and showing off refrigerated canisters filled with unknown substances.The widely-shared video opens with a shot of an ammunition case bearing the letters “OB.”According to the embassy, “[the] letters “OB” stand for toxic munition.”The embassy speculated that the cans could contain phosgene, which it noted is prohibited by the Chemical Weapons Convention of the United Nations.“This also explains why the gas cylinders need to be stored in the fridge,” they wrote.In December, Russia announced that it had uncovered information that contractors from the US had arrived in Ukraine to help the Zelensky regime’s militant prepare “chemical provocations.”Since Russia’s special military operation began in February, US authorities and media outlets have largely insisted that anyone referencing potential Ukrainian chemical weapons usage as a puppet of the Kremlin. But the mask has slipped on at least one occasionIn March, Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland acknowledged the Kiev regime maintained numerous “biological research facilities” and said the US was “quite concerned” that “Russian forces may be seeking to gain control” of them.

